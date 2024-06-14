Perfect Match season 2 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

Perfect Match season 2 returned with episodes 7–9 on June 14. With new singles and eliminated contestants back in play, everyone seemed to feel threatened, worried about impending break-ups, and looking forward to potential new matches. At the end of episode 8, host Nick Lachey visited the house and announced to the matched couples that "everyone is in play."

Lachey further informs the newcomers that they can match with whoever they want to. In episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, Harry's dating history weighs in on his relationship with Jessica. Meanwhile, Micah and Kaz separate, all while some new couples form. With suspicion and doubt creeping in, every couple was put to the test. The description of the episode reads:

"Ahead of the final vote, couples find their futures hanging in the balance when a tense mixer brings romance and drama - plus potential new matches."

Trending

What happened in Perfect Match season 2 episode 9?

Harry is accused of allegedly kissing Melinda

Harry (image via Perfect Match/Netflix)

The episode opens with Melinda accusing Harry of kissing her, leaving Jessica stunned. While Melinda explains the incident, Harry refuses to accept the allegation. In a private conversation, Melinda tells Jessica that Harry said he wanted to have babies with her. She narrated how blindsided she felt by Harry's lies:

"Gaslit. Not by you but Harry. And then he told you the truth without the truth."

Dom asks Jessica not to judge Harry by what others think of him and promises he is a better man:

"People already kind of have their own idea of who Harry is made up in their head."

Harry continued to preach innocence and asked his Perfect Match partner for another chance; however, Jessica struggled to give him an answer and pointed out she did not want to make a wrong decision and disappoint her daughter, Autumn.

Micah and Kaz choose different partners

Kaz and Micah (image via Perfect Match/Netflix)

Kaz decided to explore his options and instantly felt a connection with two others, Christine and Holly. Meanwhile, Micah seemed unsure about her partner's thoughts.

In a fun game of Flip Cup, the Perfect Match contestants decided the winners of each round would get to kiss whoever they wanted to. Kaz participated and, after winning the rounds, decided to kiss Holly and Christine. Micah was left appalled by his actions.

"I'm gonna throw up!" she said.

When put in the spot by the new single, Christine, Kaz decides to match with her. Meanwhile, to avoid elimination, Micah allies with Izzy.

Alara and Stevan, and Chris and Tolu stay together

Despite the entry of new singles into the house, Alara and Stevan stood strong in their relationship. Stevan seemed unfazed even when "his type to a T." Brittan tried to talk to him and showed belief in what he had with Alara.

"I wanted honesty, I wanted loyalty, and that's all Alara has given me," Stevan said.

Meanwhile, Xanthi shared her reservations about Chris with Tolu, telling her he wanted to explore and thought of Tolu as his "last resort."

However, in an emotional confession, Chris opened up to Tolu and apologized for giving her the wrong indication. He confirmed that Tolu was his first and only choice. Feeling reassured, Tolu and Chris matched for the night.

Elys finds a better partner in Bryton

Bryton and Elys (image via Perfect Match/Netflix)

Elys seemed attracted to Bryton after he re-entered the Perfect Match house. While Justin tried to explain how deeply he felt for Elys, she appeared distracted. She confronted Justin and clarified that he was taking things too seriously. After confessing her feelings to Bryton, she decides to match with him.

"I don't know if it's lust, but something's pulling me towards him," Elys said.

Infuriated by Elys' decision, Justin felt blindsided and decided to leave the house.

Perfect Match season 2 finale airs on June 21, only on Netflix.