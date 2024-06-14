Perfect Match season 2: Who do fans think could win?

Perfect Match season 2 aired the first set of episodes— 1 to 6— on Friday, June 7, 2024, on Netflix. Singles from across the Netflix dating universe get another chance at finding their one true love in the show. When given the chance to mingle, contestants must find a compatible partner to match with to avoid eviction.

With surprises waiting in every corner, matched couples must prove their compatibility. Things take an unexpected turn when new singles enter the Perfect Match house. In episodes 1 to 6, fans saw many new pairs form, but apparently only one displayed the potential to win the competition.

Out of multiple pairings in Perfect Match season 2, Chris and Tolu appear to have caught the attention of the viewers. Netizens believe not only do they show great chemistry but also appear as potential winners of the show.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"wait why am i lowley here for chris and tolu #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

"Tolu and Chris are so cute and Chris is actually so sweet #PerfectMatch," another person wrote.

Tolu's journey began with Love is Blind alum Izzy. However, she chose to pair with Perfect Match season 1 winner, Dom, before matching with Chris. The pairing appeared to be a misfit, as fans call out Dom's behavior with Tolu.

"I hate Dom's attitude with Tolu, we know you don't want to be with her, but don't be like that with her #PerfectMatch," a fan commented.

"I am not delusional enough to think this is a show full of genuine people, however Tolu and Chris connection is the only time I've ever felt two people on there legit like each other. This could alllll change in the next episodes tho lol," another person wrote.

Fans appreciate how attentive Chris has been toward Tolu, and how rapidly their relationship seems to be progressing.

"I was pleasantly surprised when he went after her, then they edited to make me think he was going to ditch her. "Nooo but I actually thought he liked her!" So when he stuck with her and poured his heart out at the end I was like "yeeeesssss!!"" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Before matching with Tolu in episode 6, Chris expressed his feelings for her despite Tolu feeling threatened by the new singles entering the house.

""i adore you" okay chris I'll give you your 10s for that speech #perfectmatch," a person wrote.

"Chris and Tolu got me about to cry lol #perfectmatch," a tweet read.

"im skipping when its harry and jess screen time and rewinding when its tolu and chris' time #perfectmatch," another tweet read.

Perfect Match season 2 fans enjoy watching the couple on screen, as one wrote:

"I found myself giggling and all," a tweet read.

Others appreciate the loyalty Chris has shown toward Tolu.

"i mean he hasnt given me a reason to not trust him so i do," a fan wrote.

Perfect Match season 2 fans love Chris and Tolu's chemistry

At the beginning of Perfect Match season 2, Tolu was paired with Izzy. However, after going on a blind date with Dom, she chooses to couple up with the latter, affirming that the two share similar "firecracker" personalities. This results in Izzy's elimination from the house.

Dom and Tolu's connection did not fare well, since the former got distracted by Alara's entry, confirming he felt more attracted to her. Meanwhile, Chris was initially matched with Dominique but their incompatibility forced Chris to form an alliance with Elys, both of whom wanted to evade eviction.

Chris Hahn (Image via Netflix)

After a major turn of events, Chris and Tolu recognized their perfect matches in each other and decided to couple up. Despite being sent on a blind date with Melinda, Dated and Related's host, someone Chris fancied, he chose to explore his connection with Tolu and said:

"This is hard to explain. I've never had, like, like a vibe with someone like you, like, this fast. I feel like, we have, like, a great journey ahead of us."

Couples Stevan and Alara, and Harry and Jessica, too, have displayed a strong connection. However, in the preview of the upcoming episodes, set to be released on June 14, these pairs face new challenges as singles and eliminated contestants return to the house.

Compatibility and loyalty will be put to the test when their "types" appear before them. Fans eagerly await the unfolding of Chris and Tolu's fate since they seem to have the most solid connection in the house.

Perfect Match season 2 episodes 7 to 9 will be released on Netflix on June 14.