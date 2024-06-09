Which Perfect Match season 1 star returned for season 2? Details explored

Despite winning the show's first season of Perfect Match alongside his then-partner, Georgia Hassarati, Dom Gabriel returned for season 2 of the show. It was a result of things not working out between them after the show, alongside his faith in the show's format.

Dom, however, didn't enter the Perfect Match villa as a part of the primary cast that started the show, joining instead as a new entry. Brought into the villa by his friend Harry Jowsey and his former Perfect Match season 2 pair Elys Hutchinson, Dom was sent on a date with Tolú. Fans of the show were excited to see him back, but his Perfect Match journey wasn't lasting.

Perfect Match season 1 contestant Dom Gabriel's journey on season 2

Episode 2 of the show kicked off with Dom on an outdoorsy date with Tolú, who was initially paired with Izzy. They were seemingly vibing which even led Tolú to say,

"With Dom, I couldn't have asked for a better blind date".

Dom was also fairly optimistic in his approach after the setback he experienced after season 1 ended. He affirmed his belief in the game saying, "I got it this time". He said he was looking for someone who could be his ride-or-die partner and hoped to get a favorable outcome this time around.

After they got back from the date, fans found out about his pre-existing friendship with season 2 contestant Harry Jowsey. When they sat to chat, they talked about how clueless they were about each other's existence on the show. They also regretted not bringing the topic up when they were hanging out or over texts.

Dom and Harry from Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@dontcalldom)

Harry then spoke about how he thought Tolú would be the Perfect Match for Dom since he met her in the first episode. Dom agreed with his sentiments and said she checked "all the boxes", and that her energy was contagious. He also thought she was "gorgeous" and "stunning", and that being with her made him happy.

In his chat with Tolú, he said Harry knew him better than anyone else in the villa, and when Harry asked him which other girls he had his eyes on, Dom said he was good with Tolú.

He then expressed that he wanted to get to know her better, while she said she loved the fact that their connection was based on honest conversations. With their bond looking stronger than anyone else's, they decided to match.

Alara's entry into the villa in episode 3 changed everything. When Dom saw her and got to know her, he instantly felt he could connect with her because she was his type. That night when Tolú told him that she was so sure of their bond and that she didn't even want to talk to other boys, Dom said he might want to explore more.

When he confessed his feelings to Alara, she reflected them by saying she felt the same for him, but later ended up matching with her date, Stevan. Tolú was put off by Dom's character change and sent herself on a date with Jake, after winning the compatibility challenge.

Episode 5 was the end of Dom's journey, as Tolú decided to move on with Chris, after Chris' former partner, Elys, chose to go with the new entry Justin. Dom was left without any options, which caused his exit from the villa.

Episodes 7 to 9 of Perfect Match season 2 drop on June 14, on Netflix.