Perfect Match: Harry talks about his friendship with Dom in season 2

Harry and Dom's friendship was uncovered in episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2 when the latter entered the villa as a new contestant because of the former's invitation.

Harry matched his friend with Tolú, who he thought was the Perfect Match for him since he chatted with her in episode 1. Dom agreed with his friend's sentiments and thought Tolú indeed ticked all the boxes. He also told Tolú that Harry knew him better than anyone in the house. Later in the episode, Dom told Harry that he liked no other girl in the villa.

Fans of the show were delighted to know about their friendship before the show, and how Harry was on point with his selection of Tolú for Dom.

What did Harry and Dom discuss on episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2?

Dom came in as a new entry in episode 2 and was brought in by Harry and Elys. They won the compatibility challenge in episode 1 and earned the power to choose the new entries on the show and the power to pair them with whoever they liked.

They chose Dom to go out on a date with Tolú and sent Chris on a date with Dominique. After they returned from their dates back to the villa, shocking everyone with their entries, Dom sat down with Harry. Their conversation revealed their pre-existing friendship.

When Harry asked Dom if Dom had any idea he would be there, the latter said he had no idea. Dom then told Harry he could've messaged or told him when they were hanging out, which confirmed their friendship before the show. He also said,

"You could've been like, 'I'm going to be in Mexico this week, are you?' I would've been like, 'Sí'".

Dom then asked Harry to debrief him on what went on in his absence. Harry said when everyone was trying to figure out their partners, he had a conversation with Tolú and thought it was awesome. Then, when he saw his name on the Perfect Match software, he instantly knew who to pair Dom with, because he thought Tolú was perfect for him.

Dom agreed with his friend's sentiments. He affirmed his decision, saying,

"I don't think she could've, like, checked any more boxes."

He added that she was "absolutely gorgeous," and he found her stunning. He said that her energy was contagious and explained that being around her automatically meant they would have a good time. Harry agreed with him, saying it was insane how compatible she and Dom were.

In a chat with Tolú, Dom said Harry was someone who knew him better than anybody else in the house. When Harry asked him who else he liked in the house, Dom said, "I'm good."

This was after he took to a confessional to admit that his insecurities got in the way of his relationship the last time. He explained that he didn't "actively pursue" a relationship the last time. Instead, everything unfolded on its own and led to a relationship.

He then talked about his resolution for the new season of Perfect Match. He said that this time, he would put efforts toward a relationship he thought had potential. He shared his thoughts with Tolú and said he wanted to know more about her and wanted to put effort into building a real connection.

The second batch of Perfect Match season 2 will come out on June 14, on Netflix.

