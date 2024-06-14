Who went home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 9?

Perfect Match season 2 brought suspense, doubts, drama, and romance to the table after it released episodes 7 to 9 on June 14. Relationship dynamics changed after the girls and the boys were given a day out to enjoy, respectively. Away from their partners, the contestants were given a chance to mingle with the eliminated house members as well as new singles.

All relationships were put to the test. Elys interacted with Bryton and felt that there might be a connection that she wanted to explore. Consequently, she matched with Bryton. However, it did not fare well with her previous match, Justin, who, by the end of episode 9, decided to walk out of the house.

The description of Perfect Match season 2 episode 9 reads:

"Ahead of the final vote, couples find their futures hanging in the balance when a tense mixer brings romance and drama - plus potential new matches."

Justin goes home in Perfect Match season 2 episode 9

Despite displaying a strong bond, Elys chose to pair with returning cast member Bryton over Justin. Feeling disappointed, Justin chose to leave the house. The Surviving Paradise alum entered the Perfect Match season 2 house to find true love in episode 5. Tolu and Dom picked Elys to go on a date with Justin. The new single introduced himself as:

"I'm a nice guy. I've got a bit of a, you know, an anxious undertone to me. I used to have this intense fear of rejection."

Hesitant and shy around Elys, he was nervous about how to act around her. The date comprised a chilling ice bath followed by a glass of champagne. By the end of that episode, Justin confessed he fancied Elys, and they matched for the night.

Things took a turn after the eliminated contestants returned to the Perfect Match house. Bryton found himself attracted to Elys and said:

"Today, her match isn't here, so I'm gonna, I'm gonna go test those waters and see how she's feeling."

Elys has a strong conviction that Justin might be flirting with other girls and exploring his options. While she was happy with him, she felt a different connection with Bryton.

In episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, Elys expressed her frustration when she saw Micah talking to Bryton; meanwhile, Bryton chose to build a connection with Micah.

"He's fit, and he's a looker and a half," Elys said.

Justin pulls Elys for a conversation and opens up about how he feels being around her.

"I don't see a future here with, like, anyone that I had a conversation with, and if I did, I'd tell you. I've got to know you quite well. I know your personality and the type of person that you are."

However, Elys seemed distracted throughout the conversation as her mind drifted toward Bryton. She interrupts Justin and confesses:

"I get this, but I can't do so deep, so fast."

Feeling "frazzled," Elys struggled to wrap her head around things and make a choice. In a private conversation with Bryton, the Perfect House season 2 member shared how intensely she was drawn toward him.

She confirmed that she wanted to proceed with that feeling, despite having a solid relationship with Justin. At the end of the conversation, Elys and Bryton matched, leaving Justin completely blindsided.

Feeling "guilty," Elys tried to explain the situation to Justin. However, the conversation took a turn for the worse when Justin discovered that his Perfect Match partner chose Bryton over him. He refused to talk to her and said, "I'm leaving tonight," before walking out of the house.

"I just feel blindsided. She was the one. To have that just flip on its face is just, like, the worst feeling whatsoever. There's no need for me to be here anymore. It's over," Justin said.

Chris tried to prevent Justin from leaving the house, but in vain. Justin bid farewell to his fellow Perfect Match season 2 housemates and walked straight out the door. With several unmatched contestants, fans eagerly await the unfolding of their fates in the Perfect Match house.