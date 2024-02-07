Where are Love Is Blind stars Izzy and Stacy now? Details explored

Love is Blind was introduced to reality TV fans with a new concept of finding love by challenging conventional dating methods. The Netflix series focuses on couples finding genuine connections in the pods, unaware of each other's physical appearance.

One of the fan-favorite couples, Izzy Zapata Jr. and Stacy Snyder, officially parted ways a week after the filming of season 5. The two have been working on different projects and posting actively on their Instagram accounts.

As of 2024, Izzy has been seen modeling for a luxury clothing brand, Bespoke & Custom Clothiers, and promoting a restaurant called Jimmy John's.

On the other hand, Stacey is currently a Pilates instructor at a Houston-based Pilates studio, Method Pilates.

Details of Love Is Blind stars Izzy and Stacy's relationship and what they are up to

Izzy and Stacy's relationship was a mixture of ups and downs, the two-faced hurdles in forming a genuine connection after their time in the pods ended. Initially, the main problem was that Stacy was hesitant to get married but wished to continue dating Izzy. Izzy, on the other hand, wanted to settle down with her.

The couple made it to the alter, but Stacy was unsure about making a decision. She explained that marriage might not be for her, to which Izzy responded,

“When is ever going to be the right time? That’s what I’m always going to wonder with you.”

Izzy and Stacy, however, were able to move past their problems and continued dating after the show ended. On October 17, 2023, through a series of Instagram Q&A stories and posts, Izzy and Stacy made it clear that they were still together. But their relationship didn't last long; at the reunion, the Love is Blind couple revealed they had not been in contact for over a year.

According to a Tudum article from October 18, 2023, Izzy mentioned he had started the next chapter of his life with his new girlfriend, who helped him navigate fame and attention. He said,

“If it wasn’t for her, I would probably be a wreck right now.”

The former Love is Blind star disclosed he returned to his previous job in business sales after the show ended. Apart from that, Izzy posts about his brand deals on his Instagram account as a content creator.

His recent collaboration with Vine Memorial and paid partnership with Cup Cake Vineyards has attracted much attention. Izzy has also openly talked about his experience as a reality TV star on Dale not Dale podcast.

Moreover, Izzy has collaborated with Naturally White Memorial and is the face of a San Francisco–based financial technology company called Chime.

Meanwhile, Stacy Snyder is busy with her closet styling and organizing business, the Closet Audit. She also has separate ShopMy and Amazon accounts for mainly clothing and activewear. As a full-time content creator, she regularly posts reels on Instagram.

To stay updated with the Love is Blind season 5 stars Stacy and Izzy's life updates, follow their official Instagram accounts.