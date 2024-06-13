"You're such a liar"— Perfect Match season 2 star Micah confronts Kaz

Perfect Match season 2 released its first six episodes on Friday, June 7. Episode 6 gave insight into Micah and Kaz's relationship after Kaz was sent on a blind date set up. He returned to the villa with the Too Hot to Handle star Holly, feeling more attracted to her than Micah. Meanwhile, Micah felt her partner wasn't being honest with her.

Kaz insisted that he told her how his date went and implied that he wanted to explore other options in the villa with Holly. When Micah talked to Holly, she told her that Kaz was "really" invested in the date experience and mentioned that she was her type. Micah was upset hearing that her boyfriend was interested in someone else. She confronted the Perfect Match contestant and said—

"You're such a liar. Because I talked to her. Since what she said doesn't add up with what you said. That you are getting intimate. You were saying how much she was your type and all these different things. You could have told me all this."

Kaz defended himself saying he was honest with her the whole time and truthfully explained what happened on their date.

Perfect Match season 2 episode 6, Seeing Eye to Eye synopsis states:

"The couples hit the beach to test their teamwork skills. One contestant turns their attention toward a former crush. A new arrival makes a splash."

What happened between Kaz and Micah on Perfect Match season 2 episode 6?

Micah immediately confronted Kaz that he called Holly his type and then changed his statement while talking to her. She also called him out on being intimidated by someone else while being committed on the show, Micah said it would've been better if Kaz had come clean and not switched sides.

Kaz defended himself, he said—

"I told you what we did. I told you how I felt. And then you telling me that, like, I'm a liar. Like, the first thing you come out with."

Meanwhile the Perfect Match star, Micah told Kaz that she felt like he lied to her, Kaz said he didn't. Then Micah emphasized how she was feeling rather than what happened. This was upsetting for Micah, she shared her feelings with Kaz opening up about the entire situation:

"You were saying that there was a reservation and she told me there was no reservation. I felt like you weren't really truthful. I mean, I'm giving you my reality. I'm telling you how I felt that's it. "

By the end of the episode, Kaz was left questioning his relationship and started second-guessing his bond with Micah after she accused him of lying. Meanwhile, Holly felt Kaz was ready to explore their newly found bond and thought that their vibe matched which was the reason why Stevan paired them in the first place.

The upcoming Perfect Match finale episode will reveal Kaz's decision and whether he and Micah are the strongest couple in the villa or not. Stream Perfect Match exclusively on Netflix. Episodes 7-9 are scheduled to release on June 14.