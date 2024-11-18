Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle parted ways in 2022 and have since maintained a distance. Before that, Christine left Kody in November 2021, and later, Meri also confirmed she and Kody were no longer together.

Since then, the Brown family dynamics have drastically changed, as shown in season 19. Kody's relationship with his wives as well as his connection with his children was showcased as the family struggled to stay united as one.

Kody and Janelle's daughter Madison Brush recently reflected on her relationship with Kody after her parents separated. During the November 11, 2024 episode of her podcast, The Authentic Society, the 29-year-old mother of three opened up about her side of the story, stating she is no longer in contact with Kody.

Madison explained that she tried to talk things out with him by bringing up the problems they had but Kody would "get very angry."

Brush stated that she was direct and would tell him what she thought in a straightforward manner, which caused tension between the two. Madison said:

“My dad would get very angry when I would — I’m a straight shooter, you ask me a question, I’m going to tell you what I think — and he would get very angry when I would be like, ‘I don’t know why you’re surprised here.’”

The Sister Wives cast member mentioned that she had distanced herself from Kody because "he didn't like a mirror being held up." Madison said:

"And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up.”

Sister Wives cast member Madison Brush opens up about her relationship with her dad Kody Brown

In her podcast, Madison shared that apart from Kody there were also other family members she was no longer in contact with. Stating one of the reasons why she decided to distance herself from the Brown family patriarch Kody, Madison shared that he didn't respect boundaries.

She also opened up about Kody wanting his children to "play by his rules." The Sister Wives cast member continued:

“I have no contact with some of my family, and it’s because of stuff that has happened. [Kody] doesn’t have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that.”

Madison explained that she tried to talk to Kody about the problems in their father-daughter relationship. However, according to the Sister Wives star, Kody would get defensive and would say "that’s not true."

Madison decided to not be in contact with Kody anymore, stating that "some people just don't deserve to be in your life."

She addressed the messages she received from the TLC show viewers who want her to "forgive her dad." In response to that, Madison mentioned that her experience with Kody is different:

“I always get messages from people who are like, ‘You should just forgive your dad and respect him.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t think you know what you’re talking about because your experience with your dad could be very different than my experience with my dad.’”

New episodes of Sister Wives air every week on Sundays at 10 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

