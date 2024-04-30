"Don't make it weird"— Natalie Joy responds to wedding dress criticism after getting married to The Bachelor's Nick Viall

Natalie Joy, the internet personality and The Bachelor participant Nick Viall, recently clapped back at "ridiculous" criticism from online trolls for their comments over her wedding dress.

The couple got married and had a wedding ceremony at her family's stunning 300-acre farm in Georgia on April 27, 2024.The pictures from the special day soon went viral and people began to talk about the corset of her dress that accentuated her breasts.

She responded on her Instagram stories on April 29 saying—

"Some of y'all are actually being ridiculous with these comments. Yes, I'm breastfeeding so as the night went on my bo*bs got bigger. I was not in 'pain' I simply just had massive t*ts. I was surrounded by people that I consider family and literal family. Nobody made it weird so y'all don't make it weird."

The custom dress was designed by Macye Wysner of Cinq.

Natalie Joy claps back at ‘ridiculous’ trolls criticizing her wedding look

Natalie talks about the criticism. (Image via Instagram/@nnataliejjoy)

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall began dating in 2020 and first confirmed their relationship on social media in January 2021. He proposed to her in January 2023. In August of that year, the couple announced that their pregnancy and welcomed their daughter River Rose in February 2024.

On Saturday evening, Natalie Joy and Nick Viall began their nuptials with a spirited country-themed celebration. The internet personality called out netizens who were criticizing her for her wedding dress.

She explained on her social media that the reason for the look to appear busty was because she is currently in the breast-feeding stage. She concluded her message by saying—

"Anyways continuing on with good vibes and wishing y'all the best !!!"

The couple shared several photos of the wedding on their Instagram accounts. Viall wore a tuxedo and carried their baby daughter in one picture, who wore a lacy pink dress and bonnet, standing next to Natalie Joy in her wedding dress.

The bride had several wedding day outfits prepared, including the gown she walked down the aisle in and a second dress for the reception. The party look that went vial was a strapless corset gown with lace details.

One of the videos was their official wedding shoot, where Nick Viall wrote in the caption—

"All I wanted to do was give Natalie the wedding of her dreams and it turned out to be the wedding of my dreams too. Natalie is an artist, every moment was her vision and it was my greatest gift to create it with her. It exceeded my wildest expectations. A weekend we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives. Wish you all could have experienced it firsthand. We’ll share more soon!"

Many of Viall's friends from Bachelor Nation attended the couple’s big day celebrations. Nick starred in the leading role in The Bachelor season 21 after finishing as runner-up in two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette.

Natalie Joy has a degree in surgical technology from Savannah Technical College. She currently works as a surgical technologist in Beverly Hills for Dr. Mehryar Ray Taban, an ocular facial surgeon. She is also a regular on The Viall Files, her husband's podcast channel on YouTube.

After the ceremony, the couple jetted off on their honeymoon with their two-month-old daughter.