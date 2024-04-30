The Bachelor alum Nick Viall gets married to Natalie Joy in Georgia

The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall has tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Natalie Joy. The wedding took place on April 27, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia and the couple shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

The duo got married 3 months after welcoming their daughter, River Rose, on February 2, 2024. Viall's journey of finding love has been rather long compared to his contemporaries because he started trying his love luck on The Bachelorette season 10, featuring Andy Dorfman. He then participated in season 11 as well, alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

With no luck there, Nick joined Bachelor in Paradise season 3, before having his own The Bachelor season 21. Just when he had finally found what he was looking for in season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi, the couple split after dating for 5 months.

The Bachelor alumni Nick Viall marries his girlfriend of 4 years Natalie Joy

Nick announced his wedding by posting several pictures and videos of his big day on his Instagram stories and posts. The first wedding picture on his timeline is in black and white captioned, "Welcome to the welcome party!!".

Another post was captioned:

"The welcome party was giving love and country chic."

This post had a clip of the couple dancing joyously on the big day. There was another picture that announced the pair as husband and wife. In one of the Instagram posts, Nick revealed that his wife is an artist and that the wedding was her vision.

After all the wedding pictures, there was an image of the couple on a plane with their daughter, River Rose, announcing that they were off on their honeymoon. Nick also posted several stories on his handle that gave deeper insights into the decor and the venue of their wedding.

In one of the stories, the podcast host also wrote:

"When you get married in heaven."

Fans were ecstatic about Nick finally finding the love of his life, whom he had been on a search for, for a long time. They flocked to the star's comment section to congratulate him.

Nick Viall's journey on The Bachelor Nation before finding Natalie

Nick Viall was certainly a very eligible bachelor because he secured the runner-up position twice, both on The Bachelorette season 10 and 11. And even though he couldn't find his partner both times, he didn't let it dampen his spirits.

Later, he signed up for Bachelor in Paradise season 3, hoping to stumble upon the love of his life there. However, he couldn't succeed in finding a good companion there as well.

Nick got his own season of The Bachelor, which was season 21, where 25 young ladies lined up to win his heart. Vanessa Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Quebec, Canada, became the one to surpass all the odds and got engaged to Nick Viall on the season's last episode, only to split five months later.

In a 2021 interview with US Weekly, Nick juxtaposed his relationship (with Vanessa) with a speeding car.

"If the speed of how your driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another and it eventually just crashed and exploded," Nick mentioned.

Vanesa found love too, she got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Josh Wolfe, in 2020. And Nick Viall found Natalie Joy, who has never been on TV before.

The Bachelorette season 21, featuring Jenn Tran from Joey's season, is set to premiere on June 1, on ABC, at 8 pm ET.