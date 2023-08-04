“Snuck in pictures of him and Rachel”: Nick Viall dishes on Tom Sandoval’s time on Special Forces

Former Bachelor star Nick Viall recently spilled the beans about his Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval allegedly sneaking in contraband photos of his affair partner, Rachel Leviss, during the filming of their latest stint Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

On Thursday, August 3, the Bachelor alum divulged into spilling some secrets from his latest stint on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on the latest episode of his podcast, Viall Files. One of the secrets he spilled was about co-star Tom Sandoval, wherein Nick claimed:

"He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel, and he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth."

Nick Viall claims Tom Sandoval snuck Rachel Leviss' pictures against Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's rules

The rules for Special Forces competitors are strict, and certain personal items are prohibited during the training process. Nick acknowledged this and shared:

"I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I. I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t."

However, Tom allegedly chose to defy the rules and proudly show around endearing photos of Rachel to his fellow competitors.

Nick Viall did not criticize his co-star for breaking the rules, instead, he remarked on the Vanderpump Rules star for showcasing his genuine feelings towards Rachel, stating:

"[Sandoval] came across as a guy who cared about her, and I’m just saying that objectively. Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, ‘Well, f**k, you might as well go for it.'"

He further added, in reference to the infamous biggest reality TV scandal:

"There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across — to me — as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel."

Besides appearing on Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval signed on to participate in season 2 of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test right after wrapping up the former.

Alongside stars like Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron, Bode Miller, Blac Chyna, and JoJo Siwa, Sandoval seemed eager to take on the challenge. However, Nick Viall revealed that upon arrival, Sandoval appeared "very nervous," given his history on reality TV:

"I think there was a little bit of buzz [surrounding him]. Some people knew him, some people knew about him. I have so much to say [and] I don’t know how much I can give away. Tom is an interesting guy, I’ll say that much. A unique individual."

Nick Viall further claimed that he got to "spent a lot of time" with Tom Sandoval as the two bonded during the filming of the show. Fans will soon get to know how this dynamic plays out on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when it premieres on Monday, September 25, 2023, on Fox.

For the unversed, one of the biggest scandals in the history of reality TV happened when an affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss began in August 2022 while he was still in a relationship with the latter's best friend, Ariana Madix.

After almost seven months of discreet rendezvous, the truth came out in March 2023, leading to the end of one of the longest relationships on Vanderpump Rules. The estranged couple ended their nine-year relationship after the news hit the stands.