"Don't read anything"— Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Charlie Sheen shares advice with daughter Lola on handling fame

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 7, My Dinner with Charlie, premiered on Bravo on April 1. The episode revolved around the appearance of Charlie Sheen, who wished to have lunch with ex-Denise Richards and their two daughters, Sami and Lola.

As the former family sat down for their get-together, Lola mentioned the topic of fame, noting that she was scared of being famous and what other people would say about her.

Charlie, a seasoned veteran of fame, advised his daughter, Lola, to avoid reading anything written about her. He explained that by choosing not to engage with the media, she could effectively make those narratives nonexistent in her own reality.

“Don't read anything. Don't read anything about it. Because if you don't read it, it doesn't exist,” Charlie told Lola.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 7 marked the reality TV debut for Charlie Sheen, and most of the episode was dedicated to his reunion with his ex-Denise Richards, and their two daughters, Lola and Sami Sheen.

Before Charlie’s arrival, Denise celebrated her anniversary with Aaron Phypers. However, a conversation about her tumultuous relationship with Charlie and its bad memory seemed to resurface before the reunion.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star then told her daughters, Lola and Sami, that their father wanted to have lunch with them. While Lola was excited, Sami had the opposite reaction, bluntly stating that she would rather do anything than see her father.

Despite past challenges, the former Sheen family came together for lunch. As the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things cast settled into their seats, Lola candidly admitted to her parents that she could never imagine them as a married couple.

“You know what's so funny? I could never picture you guys being married. Like, sometimes I think about if you were still married and we all lived in the same house," she said.

In response, Denise remarked that they would have had fun if they had all lived together. She then turned to Charlie for support, and he chimed in with his agreement. Denise then shared that she felt so glad that they could gather and have a meal together. She proposed to do it another time, before remarking that the people might call them crazy for it.

When Charlie asked why she said that, the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star replied that it was because he was a "superstar." Lola then jumped in, reminding her mom that she was "a superstar too." She then admitted to her parents that she was "scared of being famous" and scared of what other people had to say about her.

Charlie, who has been in the limelight for several years, advised his daughter against reading anything that was written about her.

For the unversed, Charlie and Denise first met each other on the set of the movie Good Advice in 2000. They were married two years later in 2002, and then another two years they welcomed their first daughter, Sami, in 2004. However, before they could have their second daughter, Lola, in 2005, Denise filed for divorce, and the couple was separated.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episodes premiere every Tuesday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

