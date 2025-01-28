"Don't wanna lead her on"—Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Chase chimes in on his relationship with Danni

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 16, titled The Bitter End, premiered on January 27, 2025, on Bravo. In the episode, the crew hosted their last charter guest and bid farewell to their cast mates.

Before the season concluded, Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks shared their differing expectations from their relationship. While Danni was eager to pursue a serious relationship, Chase was reluctant to change his plans and commit.

Chase shared in his confessional that he liked Danni, however, he was trying to figure out a way through which he could resolve things with her and end the season on a good note. He emphasized that, given the circumstances, he didn’t want to lead Danni on.

"Look, I really do care about Danni. I really ike Danni, I can't stress that enough. Part of me needs to figure out some way to, like, make resolution. I really want us to end this season on a good note. That being said, I don't wanna lead her on," he said.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Danni and Chase share expectations about their connection

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5, episode 16, picked up on the conversation between Danni and Chase from the previous episode, where they discussed the future of their relationship. Chase asked Danni where and what she was going to do after leaving the yacht. Danni wasn't sure about her plans and told him that she was still "figuring it out".

Before the two Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars could finish their conversation, chief stew Daisy Kelliher called Danni to work on the guest dinner.

Chase later revealed in his confessional that he and Danni had reached a "mutual agreement" to avoid pursuing a serious relationship. He explained that he wasn’t ready to commit to someone he had only known merely for some time.

"I mean, give me a break. I thought Danni and I had a mutual agreement that we weren't gonna put any labels on this. I don't feel like I can commit to pursuing a relationship with somebody that I've known for two weeks," he said.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star further noted that he was planning to go somewhere else after the charter, while Danni was going to Australia and then South Africa.

While he admitted that he liked Danni and she was great, he wasn't willing to change his plans. Regardless, he was still confused about the whole situation and shared that it was "hard" for him.

Meanwhile, Danni expressed her sadness in her confessional. She said that while she had romanticized their relationship, it became clear that Chase didn’t feel as strongly about it.

"That just sucks to think that I probably romanticized this whole relationship in my head, but he's just like, 'You live there. I live here. Sorry. We'll keep in touch'. It's just so unfair. I literally just wanna like go and like eat a tub of ice cream in my bed and like not talk to anybody," she said.

Later that night, the two Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars joined in to finish their earlier conversation. Dannie felt that Chase had a sad look on his face and asked him what she could do to make him happy. He responded that he was sad because just a day ago, everything was fine between them, but now things felt different.

In the end, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star confided in his confessional, expressing that he wanted to end things with Danni on a positive note, ensuring he wasn't leading her on.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episodes are available on Bravo.

