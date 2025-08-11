Duck Dynasty: The Revival stars Korie and Will Robertson open up about filming amid Phil's Alzheimer’s battle and passing

The return of Duck Dynasty through Duck Dynasty: The Revival brought the Robertson family back to A&amp;E after an eight-year break. Season 1, which premiered June 1, 2025, followed family milestones, including Willie Robertson’s shift into “fully semi-retired” life, his focus on passing down life fundamentals, and daughter Sadie’s pregnancy announcement. The premiere week coincided with the passing of family patriarch Phil Robertson, creating a significant moment for the family. Willie and Korie Robertson reflected on the circumstances, the importance of continuing Phil’s legacy, and what the revival means for future generations in their July 25, 2025, interview with TV Insider, saying,&quot;Phil had been struggling with Alzheimer’s for a while.&quot;Reflecting on Phil Robertson’s passing during the premiere View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWillie Robertson addressed the timing of Phil’s passing and its connection to the Duck Dynasty: The Revival’s release. He shared that Phil had once told them not to cry at his funeral because he knew &quot;where&quot; his going.He described the feedback the family received from others about Phil’s influence, noting, “We heard that from thousands of people, the people he impacted. Phil would have wanted us to do exactly what we’re doing.” Willie said the show reflects their faith subtly, explaining, “We’re not trying to preach to people or convert people, but I think you can see the fruit in the faith of our show and our family and how it sticks together through good times and bad.”Korie and Will Robertson discuss Duck Dynasty: The Revival, and carrying on Phil Robertson’s legacyKorie Robertson on preserving Phil’s legacyDuck Dynasty @DuckDynastyAELINKNothing says “family bonding” like being sent into the wild with a backpack and a prayer. 🏕️😂 Catch a new #DuckDynastyTheRevival this Sunday at 9/8c on @AETV.Korie Robertson spoke about the unique overlap of the Duck Dynasty: The Revival’s debut and Phil’s death, explaining that the timing was “a little surreal” and that it was meaningful to have a brief clip of Phil in the revival.“It was really special because for our family it felt like, okay, this is his opportunity to pass on the torch to us,” she shared.She referred to comments suggesting the next generation might not continue Phil’s traditions, but emphasized that they are continuing his legacy, explaining that his legacy was first about &quot;faith&quot; and followed by family and ducks, in that order. She also mentioned that their children live out those values, saying, “That’s what this show is about. It’s about family, inter-generational family living life together and what that might look like.”Continuing Duck Commander and moving forwardDuck Dynasty: The Revival (Image via Instagram/@duckdynastyae)Willie and Korie underscored the ongoing role of Duck Commander, the family business Phil started decades ago. Korie explained that they are still running Duck Commander, the business he built from the “duck call” he invented years ago, and that it has been meaningful for the family to carry on that legacy after his passing.Willie expressed that Phil’s life serves as a reminder about the importance of time and legacy. “As we move on, I think it’s a reminder to all of us [that] the time will come. I hope I have a funeral like that where people feel that way about me as well.”Looking ahead, Duck Dynasty: The Revival continues to chronicle the Robertsons’ family life, business endeavors, and traditions. With Season 2 already confirmed, the series is set to further explore the family’s faith-centered values, multi-generational involvement, and the continuation of Phil Robertson’s influence through both their personal lives and the Duck Commander enterprise.Duck Dynasty: The Revival is available to stream anytime on Prime Video