"It's like an adventure" - Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda reflects on teamwork and unpredictable bids with wife Casey

As one of the most recognizable duos on Storage Wars, Rene and Casey Nezhoda continue to show how partnership plays a central role in the fast-paced world of storage auctions.On August 2, 2025, the same day episode 8 of the current season aired, Original Productions posted a video on Instagram featuring the couple sharing their thoughts on working together. &quot;The best part about bidding with Casey is it's like an adventure. We share our life together, dirty or good, the highs or lows. We do it together,&quot; Rene reflected.Rene and Casey Nezhoda talk about their auction strategy and partnership on Storage WarsTeamwork and challenges in shared biddingIn the Instagram post, the Nezhodas gave insight into their experiences bidding as a couple. Casey stated that their mutual support and collaboration, a recurring theme throughout their appearances on the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, with that teamwork also comes occasional challenges. When discussing the trickiest part of working together, Rene said:&quot;She thinks every locker is great, and if there's one person that we have to buy it. I just spent $3,000 - you're going to see it on Storage Wars -because there was a purse in there.&quot;Casey offered her perspective on the uncertainty that sometimes arises during auctions:&quot;I don't know if he's going to get it or not. Sometimes I think he's going to drop it and then he ends up winning the bid and I'm like, 'wait, you paid way too much for that storage unit'.&quot;Despite differing opinions, the couple continues to navigate auctions as a team. They explained that their dynamic reflects a balance between strategy and spontaneity, especially when making decisions under pressure in front of the auctioneer.Season 16 and their return to Storage Wars View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Storage Wars season 16, which premiered on June 7, 2025, Rene and Casey are once again featured among the returning buyers. Alongside Dan and Laura Dotson, Brandi Passante, Dave Hester, Kenny Crossley, Ivy Calvin and his sons, Lisa Delarios, and Dusty Riach, the Nezhodas compete to secure valuable storage units across California.Rene and Casey are frequently seen working together during the show’s bidding sequences. Since joining Storage Wars in season 4, their partnership has stood out due to Rene’s knowledge of resale value and Casey’s consistent presence during bidding.According to their A&amp;E bio, Rene’s early experience in the resale business, beginning at age 11, has contributed to his confidence at auctions. Casey, while sometimes questioning Rene’s choices, remains actively involved in their joint efforts, regularly appearing beside him in episodes.Business background and family involvement View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeyond the auction scene, Rene and Casey operate Bargain Hunters Thrift Store, a 7,000-square-foot retail space in San Diego, California. As stated in their A&amp;E bio, their store serves as the main outlet for the items they recover from purchased storage units. The couple has been married for 16 years and work closely together in managing both the business and their appearances on the show.As per ScreenRant, Rene previously worked in the media industry but transitioned to resale full-time at age 19 after developing an interest in collectibles, especially casino chips. He explained in an eBay interview that while his former job was financially stable, it lacked personal fulfillment.Casey supports the career shift and has helped strengthen their operation. The couple’s daughter, Tatiana, has also made brief appearances on Storage Wars, adding a family aspect to their on-screen presence.Tune in for Storage Wars' episode 9 set to air on August 9, 2025, on A&amp;E.