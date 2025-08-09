Dustin's crew celebrates after Danielle finds a rare nugget in Gold Rush: White Water

Gold Rush: White Water concluded its ninth season on July 18, 2025. In the episode, titled The Last Stand, Dustin and his crewmates had to find gold desperately, having exhausted all their funds and being burdened with existing debts. After months of exploring Nugget Creek, Dustin's team finally struck gold when Danielle spotted a nugget during one of her dives.It immediately boosted the team's morale and uplifted their moods, as they became hopeful about their chances of recovery. It was a light at the end of the tunnel, especially for Dustin, because finding gold meant that he could now repay his loans and return for another season.However, the excitement regarding the foreseeable future did not last for long, as the nugget was the only gold the cast of Gold Rush: White Water found during their final run. While it was sufficient to cover some costs, it was hardly near the amount required to cover the loans as well as the team's salaries.Gold Rush: White Water cast members praise Danielle for securing the first proper gold nugget of the season View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore Danielle dived into the raging waters, Carlos went out to explore and hit bedrock. While bedrock was a good sign, they still needed to dig deeper to reach the bottom, where Dustin hoped the gold would be.However, with the bedrock sloping underneath the weir, mining underwater became challenging and life-threatening. It deflated Dustin's hopes as he worried about closing the season with a loss.The following day, Paul and Danielle prepared to dive into the creek, hoping to find some gold. Meanwhile, the Gold Rush: White Water team leader admitted that he was growing increasingly desperate for a win. Dustin added that with his funds running out, he was slowly losing motivation to continue.Dustin's crew (Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv)According to the plan, Danielle followed the exposed bedrock on the near side of the dive hole while Paul hunted for bedrock on the far side. Exploring the far end of the dive hole, right underneath the weir, posed a risk of triggering &quot;massive landslide.&quot; Regardless, the pair continued their search.Dustin was aware of the risks, as he told the Gold Rush: White Water cameras that the divers would confirm their &quot;death sentences&quot; if the weir fell upon them. Consequently, he warned both divers to remain alert and listen for any &quot;crack&quot; noises that would indicate a movement in the rocks.&quot;I just really, really want today to be the day that we find some gold, just like one nugget, and then we can follow that trail for the rest of it,&quot; Danielle said before stepping into the water.With that said, both divers began looking around their assigned areas, hoping to find gold. Moreover, the water was clear with little movement, which facilitated their search.Dustin's crew member (Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv)After hours of mining, the divers were finally able to reach the place where the bedrock walls met, which automatically increased their chances of finding gold. Moments later, Danielle spotted a nugget in the debris.As soon as she brought the nugget to Dustin, the team cheered in excitement. The Gold Rush: White Water cast members praised Danielle for finding the nugget that was worth over $10,000. However, it was still not enough to cover Dustin's claims. Consequently, Danielle continued her search, but unfortunately could not find any more.Gold Rush: White Water episodes can be streamed on Discovery+.