Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes: Everything we know so far 

Discovery Channel's all-new docuseries Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes is set to premiere on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 10 pm ET/PT. This limited series uncovers the harrowing tale of Mickey Grosman, a former special forces demolitions expert, who leads a group of amateur adventurers on a treacherous trek across South America.

Presented as a charity expedition for cancer awareness, the journey quickly spirals into a fight for survival, with only one claiming to have reached the journey's end—Grosman himself. Using over 700 hours of archival footage, Expedition From Hell exposes the shocking misfortunes and obstacles faced by the participants, revealing new revelations that will leave audiences stunned.

Don't miss the two-hour premiere of this stranger-than-fiction saga, as Discovery Channel delves deep into the mysteries of the untamed jungle.

All we know about Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes promises an immersive dive into the harrowing tale of Mickey Grosman's ill-fated journey across South America. With over 700 hours of archival footage, the series offers a detailed account of this perilous expedition, initially conceived as a charity trek for cancer awareness.

Led by Grosman, a former special forces demolitions expert, a group of amateur adventurers embark on a daunting 5,000-mile voyage through the Amazon jungle. However, what was intended as a noble endeavor quickly spirals into chaos and danger.

The show delves into the myriad challenges faced by the participants, showcasing the harsh realities of navigating through the unforgiving terrain of the Amazon. From treacherous river rapids to crumbling bridges, every episode presents a new obstacle that tests the limits of human endurance.

Viewers will witness the escalating tensions within the group, fueled by Grosman's enigmatic leadership style and the growing desperation to survive. As the expedition unfolds, shocking revelations emerge, including instances of kidnapping, prison escapes, and the mysterious disappearance of a member.

Through interviews and firsthand accounts, the series paints a vivid picture of the tumultuous events that transpired during this doomed adventure. Each episode is a gripping rollercoaster of emotions, offering insight into the motivations and actions of those involved.

Teaser of the Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes is not just a tale of survival; it's a cautionary reminder of the unpredictable nature of exploration and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

The trailer of the show has some very interesting clips in it. The teaser of the show is interactive, as it begins with the interview of a man who is on the expedition and then says:

"I wished they would have told me about Mickey Grosman"

In the teaser, viewers are taken on a riveting journey through a montage of scenes: Grosman's intense exchanges with the travelers, a heart-stopping moment as someone plunges through a collapsing bridge, and the gripping struggle of an explorer caught in the unforgiving rapids of a river.

The president of Discovery Networks said in a press release:

"Pulled from hundreds of hours of footage, every episode of this compelling docuseries includes terrifying obstacles endured by those who chose to join the expedition. As we dug deeper to understand the motives behind those who took part in this doomed adventure, even we were surprised by what we saw."

With its riveting storytelling and compelling footage, the docuseries is sure to captivate audiences and leave them questioning the true depths of human resilience in the face of adversity.