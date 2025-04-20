Exploring Sister Wives’ stars' finances over the years

TLC’s Sister Wives has followed the lives of the Brown family since its premiere in 2010, documenting the polygamous lifestyle of Kody Brown and his wives—Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. The show, which spans more than a decade, has not only explored their family dynamics but also shed light on their financial operations.

With 18 children and four wives, the family's finances have been a central focus both on and off the screen. Over the years, Sister Wives has revealed various aspects of their income sources, spending patterns, and internal financial disputes.

From early struggles before the show aired to the management of shared income and land investments, the Browns’ financial journey is complex. This article breaks down the evolution of the Sister Wives stars’ finances, using statements made by the family members and documented developments through 2025.

Sister Wives: Tracking the Brown family’s financial journey

In a January 2025 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown explained that the family operated with a shared financial system during their years together.

“All of our money got put into a big, huge fund and we got paid out of that fund,” she said. “He’s the one who always wrote the check if I needed anything. I told Kody [and] it was Kody who really had the control of the money.”

Christine added that she would simply record expenses and send them to the accountant. Kody Brown confirmed Christine’s statement in the same Sister Wives episode, noting,

“We all had access to the account… we were a family working together and we did the best we could.”

Despite the appearance of collaboration, Janelle Brown revealed in the January 2025 episode that their financial system had changed significantly over time. In the beginning, the family would collectively discuss and decide which bills should be paid.

However, in more recent years, Kody began withdrawing money without explanation, leaving Janelle uncertain about where the funds were going. She noted that a significant amount of money was being spent without transparency.

Before Sister Wives aired, the family faced significant financial challenges. Maddie, the daughter of Janelle and Kody, shared on her “Authentic Society” podcast in December 2024 that the family was “very poor” growing up.

“I think my dad made decent money, but you have, like, 15 kids,” she said.

Maddie also noted her father often pursued “get-rich-quick” schemes. She stated that tax returns were spent immediately rather than saved. Spending habits within the family have also been addressed by Gwendlyn, the daughter of Christine and Kody. In a March 2023 YouTube video, she claimed,

“I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy.”

She added that Janelle and Meri

“are kind of similar to my mom in that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him… They are probably a lot better off now that they’re no longer with him.”

One major financial asset in the Sister Wives story was Coyote Pass, a 14-acre property in Arizona jointly purchased by the family in 2018. The initial goal was to build separate homes for each wife.

Christine gave her portion of the deed back to Kody and Robyn in exchange for $10 when she left the marriage. Meri and Janelle retained their shares after their separations. By April 2025, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle sold their respective shares of the land for $1.5 million.

Janelle had previously offered to sell her portion of the property to Kody. She wanted to use the funds to move out of state, citing the ongoing cost of maintaining her share. Sister Wives documented her concerns in multiple episodes, especially following her separation from Kody in 2022.

While Sister Wives' salaries are not publicly confirmed, the Browns generate income from other sources. They have sold clothing, performed personalized messages on Cameo, and partnered with brands such as Plexus and LuLaRoe. These ventures have supplemented their earnings beyond the show.

Meri Brown, who married Kody in 1990 and later divorced him in 2014, purchased her own business in 2017—a bed and breakfast in Utah called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, she stated,

“I knew that the funds were not there. I just felt like, ‘Well, I’m just going to have to go do it then.’”

She said she left and started working to fund the purchase on her own. The inn temporarily closed for renovation in 2024. Over time, the marriages within the Sister Wives family have dissolved.

Christine left in 2021, and Janelle and Meri both separated from Kody in 2022. Kody’s only remaining marriage is with Robyn, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri.

Fans can stream Sister Wives on TLC GO.

