Eyewris update: What happened to the foldable eyewear company after Shark Tank season 14?

While Shark Tank has reached season 16, products from its previous seasons still pique interest. Fans want to know how sharks' brains worked to turn around a business they picked up from the dais.

One such business is Eyewris, a foldable eyewear company that appeared in season 14 of the show. Their eyewear can easily be snapped onto a person's wrist, making it useful for those prone to losing their glasses, such as the elderly.

Although this season premiered in 2022, Eyewris featured in its season finale, i.e. episode 22, which aired on May 19, 2023. Founded by father-son duo Mark Singer and Kenzo Singer, Eyewris secured a multi-shark deal with Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban all participating. They offered the company $125,000 for 20% equity.

When Eyewris first came on the show, it generated $28,000 in revenue in nine months. However, after securing their dream deal on Shark Tank, the company now makes $77,000 monthly.

Where does Eyewris stand after Shark Tank 14?

Eyewris' sales skyrocketed after their Shark Tank visit. A chunk of it is credited to the "Shark Tank effect," which refers to the traction a product gains after it gets marketed to millions through the popular platform. A major advantage that Eyewris had, which most other Shark Tank brands don't, was securing all five sharks as investors.

Each one of them brought their own expertise, strengthening and innovating the business model in different sectors. Today, the eyewear company is worth $1.6 million. From making $28,000 in nine months, Eyewris was able to reach the height of generating more than $850,000 annually with the help of the sharks.

Currently, the Eyewris glasses are sold only on their website. It features a different color palette for both men's and women's glasses. Each pair of foldable wrist spectacles is priced at $90, slashed from the initial $110.

Eyewris' pitch on Shark Tank season 14 episode 22

The father-son duo Mark Singer and Kenzo Singer came asking for $25,000 for a 5% equity in their company, Eyewris. The valuation of their company back then was $500,000.

Mark was no rookie to the business world, as he was the inventor of Gorilla Glue, which has been in furniture making for over a decade. After selling that company, he got the idea to start Eyewris based on his own struggle to find reading glasses. He wished there were reading glasses that could be worn on the wrist like a watch, so he thought of making them.

For this, he brought in his son Kenzo, a structural engineer by profession and also a jewelry designer, making a perfect fit to make such a product. Together, they came up with Eyewris. The cost of making the product was $30.50 per piece, and they sold it for $110, which included shipping. Mark shared that he had put $630,000 of his own money into the business by far.

When Diamond asked why he was looking for a shark, Mark got emotional. He said he wasn't going to live forever and wanted to ensure that his son's future was in responsible hands before he got out of the business.

This made Lori cry, prompting her to offer them the amount for 10% equity. Kevin said he would offer $50,000, double the amount for a 10% equity. Daymond said he could double the amount Lori was giving if they had 10%, and Lori agreed. Kevin wanted them to become a trifecta, so he joined in too.

Mark and Barbara wanted in too, so they offered him $125,000 for 25%. Mark and Kenzo countered with an offer of 20%, which was accepted.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 come out on Fridays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

