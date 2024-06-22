Fact Check: Are Chris and Tolú from Perfect Match season 2 still together?

Netflix aired the finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 on Friday, June 21, 2024. However, after the show ended, some of the final couples ended things with their partner.

On June 21, 2024, Tolú told People she was no longer with her Perfect Match season 2 partner, Chris Hahn. Another couple, Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey, also ended things between them.

According to Tolú, she was looking for a real connection, but it didn’t work out. However, she mentioned that she has made genuine friends with all the women on the show. She shared with People publication:

"I went in genuinely hoping to find love and establish a genuine connection. But I was able to establish really genuine connections with all the women in the house and build this really beautiful friendship and bond and sisterhood."

Trending

What happened between Chris and Tolú in Perfect Match season 2?

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare are reportedly no longer together after the reality show's finale aired. As Tolú revealed in her recent interview with People, she sought a romantic connection but didn’t find it in the show.

Along with Tolú and Chris, the finalist couples were Christine Obanor - Nigel Euro, Alara Taneri - Stevan Ditter, Micah Lussier - Kaz Bishop, and Elys Hutchinson - Bryton Constantin. Tolú and Chris' connection grew deeper as it started with a friendship that turned into a relationship in the villa.

When Perfect Match season 2 started, Tolú was paired with Izzy Zapata from Love Is Blind. Later, her match was with Dom Gabriel. None of these matches were romantic for Tolú. As Chris entered the show during episode 3, he was with Dominique Defoe and later with Elys Hutchinson. He also didn’t feel any romantic spark with either of his matches.

During the fifth episode, Chris expressed interest in Tolú. He was also matched with Melinda and sent on a date with her. However, he wanted to pursue his connection with Tolú. While in the show, Tolú shared:

"When Chris came along, he made me feel really wanted and beautiful. I feel like when you find someone who makes you feel like that, you've really found your person."

Tolú revelation after Perfect Match season 2 ended

As she revealed that she didn’t find the romantic connection that she was looking for, she shared with People:

"So even though romantically it may not have been what I wanted, at the end of the day, the connections that I hoped to gain, I gained them in the girlies."

She further added:

"Know your worth and don't settle for anything less than that. Know your worth, and put tax on it. And don't let no man make you lower yourself to get down at his level. He needs to rise up to who you are. Period."

About Perfect Match season 2

There were 22 contestants in total on Perfect Match season 2 who entered the villa searching for their “Perfect Match.” Most cast members were from popular Netflix reality shows, including Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, and more.

Chris was one of the contestants on Dated and Related season 1, which he left as a single. On the other hand, Tolu and four other contestants won The Trust: A Game of Greed season 1.

Viewers can stream Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix.