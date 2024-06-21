"The finale was a joke" — Fans divided over Perfect Match season 2 winners

The Perfect Match finale aired on June 21, 2024, and featured five couples competing for the winner's title. The couples that made it through the last stretch of the game were Tolu and Chris, Elys and Bryton, Alara and Stevan, Micah and Kaz, and Christine and Nigel.

While each couple had the potential to win the competition, the final decision rested in the hands of the cast members, who voted Christine and Nigel as the 'perfect match.' However, fans had mixed reviews about the couple crowned the winners of the show.

Some were surprised Christine and Nigel, who only coupled up in the finale, won the show, while others thought they were the best option since the others were not worthy. One fan expressed their disappointment with the result on X.

"The finale was a joke. No way they were the winners. #perfectmatch," a fan wrote.

Fans were taken aback by the unexpected victory of the newly formed couple.

"Wait what?!! Christine and Nigel won?! Hahahahahaha what's this?! #perfectmatch," another fan wrote.

"The Perfect Match was the couple who matched on the final episode...? Lmaoo I'm done w reality tv," a person wrote.

"Wtf?????? Christine and nigel are the winners????? That season sucked #perfectmatch," a tweet read.

Christine and Nigel were sent on a date in the last episode, where they felt connected and decided to match. Fans were amazed that couples who spent more time together could not win.

"The fact that people that have been not even more than a week on the show or actually on screen and still win the show is beyond me or logic #facepalm #PerfectMatch," another person wrote.

However, some fans were happy with the result. Nigel and Christine knew each other from outside the show, and their intense chemistry impressed many fans.

"Side note I'm soooo happy for Christine and Nigel! I loved their chemistry #perfectmatch," one person wrote on X.

"Christine and nigel chemistry looks good...i prefer them to any other couple, i am sure noone of them are together #perfectmatch," another person wrote.

"I'm so happy Christine and Nigel won!! None of the other matches deserved to win, yes I said NONE #perfectmatch," a fan said.

Some appreciated how the two Too Hot to Handle alums looked together.

"But Christine and Nigel are cute together #perfectmatch," one person wrote.

"I am happy christine and nigel won #perfectmatch," another person wrote.

Christine and Nigel were voted winners of the show by the Perfect Match cast

At the end of episode 9 of Perfect Match, there were six couples left in the villa. However, five remained after Jessica broke up with Harry since she could not trust him anymore.

The Perfect Match finale started with a compatibility challenge where couples were tested to see how much they knew about each other. Chris and Tolu answered most of the questions correctly and won the challenge. After enjoying a romantic date together, they went to the boardroom and set Christine on a date with Nigel and Izzy on a date with Jessica.

While Jessica temporarily matched with Izzy only to 'unmatch' later on, a connection immediately sparked between Christine and Nigel. Elsewhere, Kaz felt insecure about Christine's infatuation with Nigel. Consequently, he returned to Micah and confessed that he had made a mistake by choosing Christine. They matched later in the episode.

Christine felt misled and blindsided by Kaz's decision, so she asked Nigel to be her match, and he responded in the affirmative. While voting for the winner, past arguments and compatibility rates were considered by the cast members.

While casting the vote, Elys called Alara and Stevan the power couple and thought no one deserved the victory more than them. Whereas Micah called Tolu and Chris's relationship "iconic" and "real." However, once all 22 contestants had cast their votes, host Nick Lachey announced:

"Winning by just one vote, you all have chosen the perfect match as Christine and Nigel."

Christine and Nigel were sent on an all-expenses-paid vacation as the winners of Perfect Match season 2.