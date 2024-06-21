Perfect Match finale: Who won the season 2?

Perfect Match finale episode aired on June 21, 2024. The segment saw the cast gather and vote for who they believed was the most compatible couple.

The segment saw clashes, conflicts, and revelations, and ultimately, Nigel and Christine, who previously appeared in Too Hot To Handle seasons 4 and 5 respectively, won by one vote. Nick Lachey revealed the winning couple would get to go on a "pre-honeymoon" trip to further strengthen their relationship.

The episode started with Christine paired up with Kaz Bishop, and Nigel reentered the show as Chris and Tolu brought him back and set him up on a date with the female Too Hot To Handle star.

Perfect Match finale: What happened with Christine and Nigel?

In the Perfect Match finale episode, which aired on June 21, 2024, Tolu and Chris decided to bring in Nigel to stir up the pot. However, even before it was announced, Christine and Kaz got into an argument about the Too Hot to Handle alum.

While discussing who the couple could send on a date, Kaz asked Christine if it could be her and she asked him how it would make him feel. Kaz asked how she would feel, and the Perfect Match season 2 star said she didn't like seeing people with someone she was getting along with.

Kaz recalled games night and said as he was walking towards the table he saw Christine kissing Nigel. She explained that he wasn't a part of the game.

So, I know there's chemistry with you and Nigel."

He added that she wanted to kiss Nigel and Christine explained that if Kaz was a part of the game and she had kissed Nigel then, it would have been disrespectful. The two got into an argument about kissing other people.

As Nigel and Christine met, Nigel told the cameras the two had a lot of "chemistry, a lot of heat," and that he was going to "sweep her off her feet." Christine told the cameras that although the two kissed at the mixer, she had her eyes on him even before being on the Netflix show. She recalled them meeting in New York and said she was excited to see what the "missed opportunity" was.

In the Perfect Match finale episode, Nigel told the season 2 cast member that if they wanted to pursue one another, he was "100% serious" about it. He added that he felt they had a good vibe and he loved talking to her.

"You, like, won me over when we had that kiss during the game night," Christine said.

When the two returned to the house, the two told the others during the Perfect Match finale that they had a great time. While talking to the female cast members about her date, Christine said it was "deep" but she felt conflicted due to her connection with Kaz. Micah revealed that Kaz apologized to her and told her that he missed her and wanted to be with her while Christine was on a date.

Later in the Perfect Match finale episode, Christine and Kaz clashed and she told him the male cast member blindsided her, Holly, Brittan, and Micah. Although Christine was upset, the conversation helped her make her decision and she matched with Nigel. The two kissed in front of the cast, solidifying their relationship.

The couples went on final dates and Nigel and Christine, body-painted one another. Talking about her connection with Nigel, she said they could be "next to a dumpster" and that they would be happy together.

During the Perfect Match finale date, she told him she found her perfect match in him and Nigel told her he didn't want their connection to end after the show.

"I know we had the shortest time in the house together, but we had the strongest connection."

Towards the end of the segment, the cast voted on who should win the show and just by one vote, the Too Hot to Handle alums won the show.

Episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.