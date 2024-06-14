Perfect Match season 2: Kaz clashes with the other contestants

Things heated up between Kaz and the other contestants on episode 7 of Perfect Match season 2. This came after some of the other contestants plotted to separate Micah and Kaz by sending Nigel to try on Micah as Brittan was trying to poach Kaz.

The move came after Stevan and Alara matched on episode 7 of Perfect Match, leaving Brittan and Nigel single. To secure their future in the game, they would have to partner up with someone from the existing couples or leave.

The remaining contestants of Perfect Match together tried making it work by helping Nigel to take out Micah so that Kaz could easily go with Brittan. However, their scheme didn't work because Kaz got mad at them upon finding out.

Why did Kaz get angry at the rest of the contestants on episode 7 of Perfect Match season 2?

Episode 7 of Perfect Match season 2 saw Micah and Kaz win the compatibility challenge and become the first couple to do so the second time around. They strengthened their bond on their date by telling each other how much they valued their relationship.

But when the new entry, Brittan, tried talking to Kaz, wishing to match him, he went along. They chatted for a long time, laughed, and giggled, all trying to get to know each other better.

Later, in a chat with Elys, Brittan shared that she wanted to match with Kaz. Elys asked if Kaz told her he was already matched with someone else. Brittan said, "Not really." Elys was shocked, but before she could say anything, they were joined by Justin, Nigel, Chris, and Harry.

Together, they decided on a "game plan." Brittan asked Nigel to flirt with Micah so she could go after Kaz. Everyone agreed that the "game plan" was great. In a confessional, Harry said,

"Fingers crossed, that we can mess with Kaz and Micah".

Following their conversation, Brittan pulled Kaz aside to flirt some more while Nigel started chatting with Micah as planned. He told her that Kaz was leaning toward Brittan, which Micah refused to believe.

Nigel countered it by saying that if that really was the case, Kaz wouldn't have been talking to Brittan. Micah wasn't having it, so she decided to confront Kaz directly. In a confessional on Perfect Match, Micah said,

"I feel like a lot of people in the house don't necessarily understand our connection. But at the same time, if you're flirty with every girl in the room, that's not a good vibe".

She referred to Kaz's giggly talks with Brittan when she said that. She told Kaz the other contestants were trying to mess with them because they were the strongest couple.

They were then interrupted by Brittan, while the others asked Nigel to "back her up." Kaz heard them and got up to confront them. He said,

"You lot seem to be coming up with some sort of plan".

Elys explained that Brittan told her he didn't bring up Micah in their conversation, so they asked Brittan to be open about her feelings. Kaz refused her claims and said he had told Brittan about Micah.

He then said he felt like they talked "sh*t" behind his back and demanded everyone say it to his face. They all said they didn't talk "sh*t." He then stormed out, saying he was pissed.

Micah followed him upstairs. She then asked him why he was upset and reacting so much. He said that was because he wanted them to say things to his face and didn't like people talking behind his back and being "snidey."

Micah then told him not to be upset because it had nothing to do with them. Kaz took her advice and asked her if she wanted to match with him, and she said yes.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 comes out on Netflix on June 21.

