Perfect Match season 2: Kaz’s kiss with Holly leaves Micah “disgusted”

Perfect Match season 2 aired its second batch of episodes earlier this week on Friday, June 14, 2024. During the segment, the existing cast members continued strengthening their relationships as new cast members were introduced to the dating reality show.

One of the cast members who entered the show in the latest set of episodes was Holly Scarfone, who previously appeared in Too Hot To Handle. In the latest episode, the cast played a game of flip the cup during which, anyone who failed to successfully flip the cup could kiss a cast member of their choice.

During the game, Kaz kissed Holly despite still being matched with Micah, who saw the kiss as she was walking up to the group when it happened. She was upset by the kiss and told Xanthi she felt like she was going to "throw up."

In a confessional, the Perfect Match season 2 cast member elaborated on the same and said:

"I would never kiss someone else. I'm literally disgusted."

Micah and Kaz clash over kiss with Holly in Perfect Match season 2 episode 9

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 9, the cast indulged in a game of Flip the Cup. The cast members who didn't flip the cup successfully had to kiss a cast member of their choice and Kaz chose Holly, which upset his current match, Micah.

After the game, Micah and Kaz had a heated conversation during which, the Too Hot To Handle female star confronted her romantic partner about his actions. She told him she was "disgusted" that Kaz kissed someone without talking to her.

Kaz tried explaining to her that the kiss was a part of a game but Micah retaliated by stating she was going to kiss "someone else." Kaz told her to do it. Micah asked the Perfect Match season 2 star if he thought how the kiss would make her feel. She said:

"I'm genuine. I cared about you."

Kaz responded to her and said:

"F**k off, you're genuine."

The Perfect Match season 2 star Micah told him she wouldn't have gone and kissed someone else and reminded him of their conversation about staying together. Kaz told her she was not telling him the truth, referring to Micah's conversation with Bryton and the two potentially matching together.

Micah reminded her partner that he had been having conversations with several female cast members previously but she didn't do anything. Micah added:

"How am I supposed to feel? You literally treat me like s**t."

Kaz asked her when he treated her like shit and she said he "kissed somebody." Micah started crying and Kaz told her he didn't like double standards. He added that he had dealt with that in the past and didn't "f***ing like it." Hearing Kaz's raised voice, Micah's friend, Xanthi proceeded to see what the commotion was about.

Meanwhile, Micah told Kaz it was "double standards" if he was talking to multiple women but was upset about her having a conversation with someone else. She added that he got mad at her every time she spoke to someone else.

Kaz told her that the reason they looked like the weakest couple was because she told people that he spoke to several other cast members. He said:

"That's my point. I feel like I put so much effort into this relationship and everything, but people are like, "what are you doing? She's not giving you the same back.""

Kaz added that he was tired of having such conversations with the other Perfect Match season 2 stars. Micah told Kaz that she couldn't do it anymore, prompting Kaz to walk away. Eventually, Micah matched with Izzy while Kaz paired up with Too Hot to Handle star Christine.

Episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

