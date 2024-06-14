Perfect Match season 2: Chris expresses 'guilt' for not exploring other connections

Perfect Match season 2 has showcased relationship problems, heartbreak, elimination, and confusion among contestants. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed participants swapping couples, exploring their options, and deciding whether they wanted to be with their match or not.

Episode 8 featured Chris in the boy's mixer, where single women crashed their party. Chris showed interest in Xanthi while contemplating whether he wanted to be with Tolu. According to The Circle star, Chris felt he was being held back by Tolu's commitment to explore more options in the villa.

Chris said he felt "guilty" for "not exploring" and building more connections with other women in the house and that after six days, the show would end. He wanted to walk out of the villa with some clarity, but the Perfect Match contestant felt confused. He said:

Trending

"Last night definitely put things into perspective that, like, time is of the essence, and weren't gonna be here that much longer. And I feel like ever since, like, I've been with Tolu, I feel like I'm guilty of like no exploring more."

Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, titled He Said, She Said, was released exclusively on Netflix on June 14, 2024. The episode synopsis mentions that "flirtatious party crashers" caused drama among the couples residing in the villa. It states:

"There's trouble in Tulum when the guys and the gals enjoy their respective days out - only to be interrupted by some flirtatious party crashers."

Relationship status of Chris and Tolu on Perfect Match season 2 episode 8

On Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, Xanthi asked Chris if he would be more comfortable exploring other connections with the new single ladies if he wasn't committed to his partner. Chris agreed; he explained the situation, stating that his relationship with Tolu "isn't as strong" as he "perceived it to be." In his confessional interview, he mentioned:

"I'm matched with Tolu and we have a great thing going however I'm also interested in Xanthi. You know, I do find her very attractive. You can have something really good with someone, but at the same time, you might have something even better with someone else."

Chris asked Xanthi who she was interested in amongst the matched guys while stating that he and Xanthi would've hooked up if they had met under different circumstances. Xanthi was quick to end the flirty conversation and told Chris that she likes a "gentleman."

The Perfect Match cast member was surprised at how the committed guys in the villa were flirting with other women when their girlfriends weren't around. She said:

"I feel like the guys are taking this day as a play date and freebie. And then wanting to go back to their matches. and I'm just like what is going on? I got lots of tea for my girlies back at the house and I cannot wait to report it all."

Chris wanted more open options for him, while Tolu thought they were both "locked in" as she had genuine feelings for the Dated and Related star. In episode 9, Xanthi informs Tolu about Chris showing interest in her, and Tolu confronts him face-to-face by demanding honesty.

Stream the Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix. The season finale airs on June 21, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback