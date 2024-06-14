Perfect Match season 2: Who are the couples in episode 8?

Perfect Match season 2 is about to conclude and with six days left for each contestant to choose their final match, each couple's connection is tested. Episode 8 featured contestants who were eliminated before and new single participants. These men and women were given a chance to find their match among the committed people. The matched couples in the villa were as follows:

Elys and Justin

Jessica and Harry

Alara and Stevan

Micah and Kaz

Chris and Tolu

Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, titled He Said, She Said, was released exclusively on Netflix on June 14, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"There's trouble in Tulum when the guys and the gals enjoy their respective days out - only to be interrupted by some flirtatious party crashers."

Relationship status of couples on Perfect Match Season 2 episode 8

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, the matched men and women were separated, and each mixer was crashed by single contestants. In the boy's mixer, Harry started flirting with Melinda. Melinda claimed Harry kissed her which he denied. The Too Hot to Handle star said that the Dated and Related host was making up stories for "clout."

"I did not kiss her, that was a deep fake but Melinda is telling everyone like it's a fact. I'm sorry lady, when where how? There's one thing I've found being in the position that I'm in with so much public opinion is that people are always going to make up stuff about you and try and ruin what you have."

He knew he would be answerable to Jess after he went back to the villa. The Perfect Match contestant insisted that Melinda was trying to get "as much screen time" from the whole situation. Meanwhile, Christine and Kaz felt a connection with one another. However, Kaz reminded Christine he could not kiss her as he was matched with Micah.

When Harry came back home, he went upstairs, where Jess joined him. In their room, the Too Hot To Handle star confessed that he wasn't a good representation of Jess and was being over-friendly with other women. The Love is Blind celebrity appreciated her boyfriend for taking accountability and telling her the truth. However, she was disappointed in his behavior.

"You just gave yourself a pass to act a whole a*s fool and embarrass both of us? I am wondering if it's actually ten times worse than you're relaying it to me. Like, I wonder if it happened exactly the way cause there's nothing that's gonna be worse than this than you telling me half the truth or partial truth or just enough to cover your a*s."

When Harry started crying, Jess hugged him and decided to move forward with the whole situation. Kaz and Micah also had a serious conversation about where they stand in their relationship, the former stated she didn't feel reassured that Kaz wanted to be with her. She mentioned that Bryton said that Kaz was telling other boys that he wasn't sure about being with Micah.

Kaz stated that it was just a rumor and he still wanted to match with Micah, but that his loyalty was being questioned again and again. Micah said she was unhappy in their relationship and couldn't see a future for them.

Stream Perfect Match season exclusively on Netflix.