Perfect Match season 2 episode 8 - Recap and more details explored

Perfect Match season 2 is about to clout, and now that episode 8 has been released, fans have gotten more insight into each relationship. Episode 8 features all previous single men and women who test their luck with the matched contestants. It highlights Kaz and Micah's connection and whether they want to be together.

Jess's trust gets broken after Melinda discloses a revelation about Harry, while Kaz is tested by Christine's intentions. Bryton tries to pursue both Elys and Micah, but he leans more toward the former. On the other hand, Chris realizes being with Tolu wasn't fulfilling for him, and he feels guilty for not exploring other connections.

Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, titled He Said, She Said, was released exclusively on Netflix on June 14, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"There's trouble in Tulum when the guys and the gals enjoy their respective days out - only to be interrupted by some flirtatious party crashers."

What happened on Perfect Match season 2 episode 8?

Now that six days are left to choose the perfect match, all single ladies are back in the villa. It includes contestants who were eliminated before and appearing on the show for the first time. Dominique hinted at a potential drama: the committed guys might explore connections with the new girls.

"These women, they are absolute powerhouses, I feel like the guys might be a bit more open to getting to know the girls and this is how they're gonna tell on themselves," she said.

Meanwhile, Perfect Match star Harry stated the girls crashing their boys' day was to test their loyalty. On the other hand, the matched women's party was interrupted by eligible bachelors, which also included eliminated constants such as Izzy and Bryton. Entering the girl's mixer, Bryton tried to talk to Elys while Kaz had a flirty chat with Christine.

As Izzy was Tolu's previous match, Tolu clarified that she was "locked in" with Chris, but he had doubts about their connection. Chris wanted to get to know more about Xanthi, and he admitted:

"I feel like I'm guilty for like, not exploring more. It says that my relationship with Tolu isn't as strong as I received it to be."

However, Xanthi shut down the conversation quickly. In her confessional interview, she stated that "reporting back the tea" in the villa was important for her. Harry and Melinda were getting close to one another; the former claimed that Harry kissed her. The Too Hot to Handle star stated that Dated and Related was making up stuff for "clout."

When the matched couples and single contestants reunited at the Perfect Match villa, Harry and Jessica argued. Harry apologized to her for his behavior and how he was acting with Melinda; he said he wasn't a good representation of her girlfriend.

The episode ended with Melinda telling Jess that Harry kissed her twice. Jess wasn't aware of this, so she asked Melinda if she could've avoided telling her that in front of all people. The Too Hot to Handle star asked Jess to stop attacking her, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Stream Perfect Match season 2 episode 8 exclusively on Netflix. The finale will air on June 21.