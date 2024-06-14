Perfect Match season 2: Harry accuses Melinda of lying for "clout"

Perfect Match season 2 released episodes 7 - 9 on June 14 on Netflix. The Netflix dating show brought together singles from some of the most popular reality shows across the Netflix universe. One of them is Harry Jowsey, who has previously appeared on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

In episode 8 of Perfect Match season 2, the participants got the opportunity to enjoy their day out. However, the girls were joined by new and eliminated men, whereas new and eliminated girls joined the boys. At the boys' mixer, Harry was seen carrying Melinda to the bathroom and, later, accused of allegedly kissing her. Harry denied the allegation and said:

"I did not kiss her. She's trying to do this sh*t for clout."

Trending

Melinda accuses Harry of kissing her in Perfect Match season 2

In episode 8, while others sat by the pool, Harry carried Melinda in his arms and walked her to the bathroom when the alleged kiss happened. Later, Melinda tried to get Harry to confess that he did kiss her, but Harry hesitated to look at her and said:

"Why are you making sh*t up Melinda? You're making sh*t up. You're making sh*t up. Don't try to get me in trouble."

In her confessional, Melinda reveals how confident Harry felt in the absence of his Perfect Match partner, Jessica.

"Harry doesn't have the eyes of his woman around, but he has the backup of his boys, so he's feeling good. You see, he sees his boys, and he thinks he's gonna try to dig his way out of this."

When Melinda learned that Harry would not accept what he did, she shared the news with the other girls. They confronted Harry, who realized "he's in trouble," and questioned him about his actions. Recalling Harry's dating history, Perfect Match female cast members struggled to believe him.

Harry requested everyone to believe that he did not engage in such activities. While the other Perfect Match cast members seemed divided, he continued to preach his innocence.

"I did not kiss her. That was a deepfake. But Melinda is telling everyone like it's a fact. I'm sorry, lady. When? Where? How?"

In his confessional in episode 8, the Perfect Match star accused Melinda of trying to take up as much screen time and as much "clout" of the whole situation as possible. While Holly claimed to have seen the two kiss, Harry repeatedly denied the allegation.

After the cast members returned home, Harry revealed what unfolded at the pool. However, he withheld the kissing fiasco and only relayed that he felt bad about carrying Melinda to the toilet. Hearing this Jessica said:

"Now I'm wondering if it's actually ten times worse than you're relaying it to me."

Harry apologized to Jessica for overstepping the line by putting his hands on another girl. The Perfect Match couple make up and hug it out. However, at the end of episode 8, when the eliminated girls and new female singles enter the house, Melinda appears determined to expose Harry's actions to Jessica. The drama continues into the next episode.

In the following episode, Melinda revealed how Harry kissed her, not once but twice, stunning Jessica. While the other girls watched, surprised, Jessica stopped Harry to explain himself.

"You wanted your 15 minutes. You sat and went off at me," Harry said.

Like in episodes 8 and 9, Harry repeatedly refuted the allegation, accusing Melinda of spreading rumors to attain "clout." By the end of that episode, Harry and Jessica's relationship seemed affected by the revelation since Jessica questioned whether Harry was the one she had been looking for.