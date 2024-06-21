Perfect Match season 2 finale — Recap and more details explored

Perfect Match season 2, the Netflix dating series, has finally come to an end. The finale episode revealed this season's winner. Throughout the show, viewers saw drama and conflict between cast members as they navigated their relationship. Each Netflix reality universe celebrity is looking for a love match in the villa. Initially, the couples at the beginning of episode 10 were:

Alara and Stevan

Tolu and Chris

Micah and Izzy

Elys and Bryton

Kaz and Christine

Jess and Harry

Jess and Harry left the villa after Jess broke up with him, Harry had no intentions of matching with someone else. Later in the episode, Tolu and Chris won the final compatibility challenge. As matchmakers in the board room, they decided to send Izzy on a blind date with Jess and Christine with Nigel.

Perfect Match season 2 finale, episode 10 titled Perfectly Ever After, was released on Netflix on June 21, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Hot dates lead to hard conversations as the couples face their futures. But among unlikely pairs and firey things, who will be crowned the perfect match?"

What happened on Perfect Match season 2 finale?

To the viewer's surprise, the Perfect Match cast member Kaz apologized to Micah for his behavior. This happened after Christine went on a blind date with Too Hot to Handle star Nigel. Micah's match, Izzy, was also on a date with Jess, and Micah thought Izzy deserved a chance to explore a new romantic connection.

The Love is Blind star decided to match with Kaz after informing Christine about it. Christine was blindsided by Kaz's actions and thought Kaz felt threatened by Nigel's presence. She decided to match with Nigel, who was sure of being with her. Meanwhile, Micah decided to give Kaz another chance.

Izzy and Jess realized they were better off as friends. Jess was hurt by Harry's actions and considered it unfair to lead Izzy on. Izzy decided it was time for him to leave the villa, as most of his matches were more "like friendships." Jess also left the villa single and without any prospects.

The Perfect Match season 2 finale ended with the entire cast reuniting. Christine and Holly confronted Kaz about leading multiple women, viewers also got to know that he was interested in pursuing Brittan. On the other hand, Harry's claims were proved wrong when the receipts were played.

A short clip revealed that Harry was lying and that he did in fact kiss Melinda. He was disappointed by his actions and apologized to Jess. Additionally, Jess said Harry was a good person at heart who wanted to do better, but "right now" he wasn't the man she wanted to "lead her life."

At the end of the finale episode, host Nick announced the winner. After the cast members cast their votes, it was disclosed that Christine and Nigel were the winners of Perfect Match season 2.

Despite their short time on the show, their co-stars thought they deserved a chance to explore their connection in the outside world. The winners were sent on a pre-honeymoon to Thailand as their fellow cast mates cheered for their victory.

Viewers can stream Perfect Match season 2 finale episode exclusively on Netflix.