Perfect Match finale: Kaz thinks he made a "mistake" by picking Christine in season 2

The much-awaited Perfect Match finale aired on June 21, 2024, on Netflix. Out of the six couples that walked out of episode the previous episode as matches, doubt, and suspicion surfaced for the newly formed ones. Since they had spent relatively less time inside the villa, their bonds were put to the test, and with the finale drawing near, they felt the pressure.

One of the new pairs, Kaz and Christine, faced trouble in paradise after matching in episode 9. Kaz broke up with Micah and chose Christine. However, in the Perfect Match finale, Kaz questioned his decision, regretting his separation from Micah. He felt Christine, although paired with him, was infatuated with fellow co-star, Nigel.

"But I'll be honest, like, I'm starting to feel like I might have made a mistake," Kaz confessed.

Kaz felt Christine was interested in Nigel in the Perfect Match finale

Kaz boldly matched with Christine in episode 9 by sacrificing his long-term relationship with Micah. While he assumed it would be an easy road ahead, he soon faced an obstacle when Tolu and Chris, winners of the last compatibility challenge, set Christine on a date with Nigel.

Ahead of Christine and Nigel's date in the Perfect Match finale, Kaz expressed his reservations about Christine's attraction to Nigel. He said he saw the two kissing in the Flip Cup game in episode 9 and felt Christine wanted to indulge.

"So, I know there's a chemistry with you and Nigel," said Kaz.

When asked how Kaz felt about Christine's date with Nigel, he said he was just trying to survive. In a conversation with Stevan, Kaz talked about his unresolved feelings for Micah.

"I'm finding it hard to switch that off and move on," confessed Kaz.

On the other hand, Christine went on a romantic date with fellow cast member Nigel, where they experienced a sound bath. The duo, familiar with each other from outside the show felt an instant connection. During their date, Christine confessed that she wanted to explore her chances with him despite being with Kaz.

In a private conversation with Micah, Kaz confessed he missed her and felt as if he made the wrong choice in choosing Christine. He apologized for blindsiding her with his impulsive actions and decisions, stating he wanted to mend his relationship with her.

"You want someone to be your best friend. That's what I've always been looking for. And I just learned that I wanted to just be, like, waking up with you and if it's not you, and you, and you're like, 'No,' I'll walk out the door and just, that's it," Kaz confessed.

Later in the Perfect Match finale, Micah shared Kaz's emotional confession with Christine, who already felt conflicted. Christine felt misled and accused Kaz of being a "gaslighter," unable to decide who he genuinely wanted. As a result, Christine paired up with fellow Too Hot to Handle alum Nigel. This brand new couple entered the finale and was voted winner by the cast members.

As a rectification of his "mistake," Kaz approached Micah to see if she wanted to give their relationship another chance. He apologized to her and together Kaz and Micah looked back on their journey in Perfect Match.

"But yeah, no, I do wanna say that I know it's a whole experience, but at the same time, feelings did get hurt and I'm sorry," stated Kaz.

When asked why he was being affectionate toward Christine despite knowing she was not the "right decision", Kaz said he wanted to move on from his break up with Micah and was pushing past the trauma. He reassured her of his feelings and convinced Micah to match with him.

Perfect Match finale aired on June 21, 2024, on Netflix.