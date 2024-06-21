Perfect Match finale: Did Harry and Jessica break up? Details explored

Perfect Match season 2's Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey's relationship was on the edge after Melinda Melrose accused him of kissing her in episode 8. While Harry denied the accusations, Jessica wasn't sure whom to believe. Melinda's accusation also left the rest of the contestants and fans divided on whom to believe.

The second season's finale, which was released on Friday, June 21, 2024, saw Jessica end things with Harry. She broke up with him because she couldn't imagine her husband even being accused of such a thing.

Jessica's decision seemed to work in her favor, as towards the end of the finale, Harry confessed to kissing Melinda during the boys' mixer.

Why did Perfect Match season 2 couple Jessica and Harry break up?

As the finale of Perfect Match season 2 started, Jessica Vestal told Harry Jowsey that she didn't want to match with him that night. She made the decision after she expressed doubts about Harry's story because he denied making a comment saying, "I would put a baby in you" to Melinda.

Trending

The Love Is Blind alum then told him what Melinda Melrose had shared with her. Melinda told Jessica about her conversation with Harry when they were discussing their ages. After Melinda said that she was 30 and wanted babies, Harry reportedly said that he would "put a baby" in her.

Once again, Harry denied it and said that when he spoke to Melinda, they only discussed Jessica and things about his relationship with the latter. Jessica added that no one was backing Harry up, including the men who were with him at the time. However, the Too Hot to Handle alum covered up, saying that he wasn't talking to them.

"I'm in a position where I have to question your word and what you did. My husband will never put me in that situation," Jessica told him.

In his last efforts to fix things between them, Harry said there was nothing more exciting than Jessica, that he loved waking up next to her and spending time with her.

Jessica added that she didn't doubt his feelings and knew that what he felt for her was genuine, but said that he wasn't being the person he wanted to be in that moment. She continued to say that there was "nothing worse than someone only telling you the half-truth" to cover themselves.

"There's nothing worse than someone only telling you the half-truth, just enough to cover their a**, and then having to be humiliated," she said.

The former Love is Blind contestant added that she had been single for a long time because she didn't want to settle for less. She also said that she didn't want to be with a man whose intentions she had to question every step of the way.

Harry's confession at the end of Perfect Match season 2 finale

Before the contestants went to vote on Perfect Match, Nick Lachey asked them if anyone wanted to say something, and Harry volunteered. He confessed to lying to someone he cared for, and a montage of clips from the boy's mixer was shown.

One of these clips saw him making the baby comment to Melinda, and another saw him and Melinda hiding from the cameras, as she said, "Go ahead. No one's watching." In a third clip, Harry asked the cameraperson if they had recorded his kiss with Melinda before claiming that he hadn't meant to do it.

When Jessica saw the proof of Harry's lies in the Perfect Match finale, she reiterated what she had said at the time of their breakup. She noted that Harry was a good person and wanted to do better but wouldn't want to be with him.

Both seasons of Perfect Match are available to stream on Netflix.