Perfect Match season 2: Melinda claims Harry kissed her in episode 8

In Perfect Match season 2, new episodes from 7 to 9 aired on June 14, 2024, providing insights into each couple's relationship. The connections were tested as single men and women were introduced to the villa where matched couples stayed. However, this time, each cast member had the chance to evaluate their bond with their partner without their presence.

Perfect Match episode 8, titled He Said, She Said, focused on Jess and Harry's relationship after Harry's interactions with Melinda sparked controversy. Melinda claimed that he kissed her twice, which Harry dismissed. He stated that Melinda wanted her few seconds of fame and was trying to take as much screen time as possible.

The episode synopsis mentions that "flirtatious party crashers" caused some drama among the couples residing in the villa.

"There's trouble in Tulum when the guys and the gals enjoy their respective days out - only to be interrupted by some flirtatious party crashers."

What happened between Melinda and Harry on Perfect Match season 2 episode 8?

In a confessional interview on Perfect Match season 2 episode 8, Harry shared that he had no intentions of talking to other girls. He felt proud of his personal growth, including going to therapy and building a strong connection with Jess, whom he sees a future with.

The Too Hot to Handle star also mentioned that he likes to be playful and have fun. When Melinda, Dominique, and Holly were having a conversation in a group, they asked Harry to tell them more about "his connection." Harry stated that he felt he was perfect for Jess. Later in the episode, when Harry asks Melinda to have drinks with him, she says that the rocks would be "treacherous" on her heels.

Then Harry offered to carry Melinda in his arms. That was when Holly saw them kiss, however, Justin said he didn't "see anything go down." He said:

"I mean I certainly didn't see anything. I didn't see anything go down. I'm the wrong guy. I'm the wrong source."

Melinda asked the Perfect Match contestant if their kiss meant something, and Harry denied that it ever happened. Harry told Stevan that he was "in trouble" and that Melinda was making stuff up for "clout." He knew he needed to explain the situation properly to Jess. In his confessional interview, Harry stated:

"I did not kiss her, that was a deep fake but Melinda is telling everyone like it's a fact. I'm sorry lady, when where how? There's one thing I've found being in the position that I'm in with so much public opinion is that people are always going to make up stuff about you and try and ruin what you have."

Melinda, however, had previously admitted that she wanted to secure her position in the game no matter what. This made the viewers question whether she was being truthful or Harry's defense was true. Melinda then stated:

"If there is a strong couple in the hose, you know what? I might be the person to break them up."

Viewers can stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix. The upcoming finale episode will air on Friday, June 21, 2024.