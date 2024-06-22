Fact Check: Are Elys and Bryton from Perfect Match season 2 still together?

Perfect Match season 2 came to a dramatic conclusion when it aired its finale on June 21. However, one of the couples in the show, Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson, made it to the finals but reportedly broke up after the show ended.

Many unexpected bonds were made at the last second and among the five couples only one unexpected couple, Christine and Nigel, were crowned the winner of Perfect Match and an all-expenses-paid vacation of their choice.

Bryton, a Squid Game: The Challenge alum, and Elys, a Too Hot To Handle star came together much later as Elys was initially paired up with Justin Assad. By episode 9, with Bryton's re-entry into the villa, she was enticed by the prospect of being with Bryton. After breaking up with Justin, Bryton and Elys became a couple competing for the votes to win the competition.

The couple's journey in Perfect Match

At the start of the show, Bryton initially matched up with Dominique Defoe. Bryton, known for his exuberant personality in the previous shows he appeared in, didn't last long in the show as Dominique accused him of spewing "hateful rhetoric."

“I liked him for maybe two hours, and then it became very evident to me that he was the kind of person who was using me to get hate speech across on television.”

This meant that Dominique and Bryton were sent packing early on and Bryton's time in the villa was cut short.

Elys initially fancied Harry Jowsey but couldn't make a connection with him. She moved on with Justin Assada, a Surviving Paradise alum. The couple stayed together for the majority of Perfect Match season 2, competing in various compatibility challenges successfully.

Bryton reunited with Elys when the eliminated contestants paid a visit to the ladies of the show. Elys quickly decided to match with Bryton as Micah Lussier was also trying her luck with Bryton. They both agreed to pair up, but it came at the expense of Justin, who wasn't notified by Elys about the events. Later in an interview with Collider, she stated:

"I just knew he was falling deeply, and I didn't see myself getting to that point. So, it wouldn't have been fair on Justin to stay matched."

Justin later decided to skip the final voting as told by the host of Perfect Match, Nick Lachey. No reasons were provided for his absence during that time.

Where are Elys and Bryton now?

Ever since Perfect Match season 2 started, neither Elys nor Bryton have uploaded any photos together and none of them follow each other on any social media accounts. People magazine confirmed that after the show Bryton and Elys broke up because of the long distance.

While Elys hails from Switzerland and lives in the UK, Bryton is from the United States of America making it complicated for the Perfect Match couple to continue on.

Outside the sets of Perfect Match, Elys has teased her fans that she found love elsewhere in Too Hot To Handle Season 3 alum, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu. Nathan and Elys often post together on TikTok, even teasing their relationship in an October 2023 video, in which they kiss. They attended Patrick Ta's GLOW Launch Party in Los Angeles on June 13.

Bryton, on the other hand, is allegedly dating WWE NXT star, Jazmyn Nyx. Bryton often posts stories with Jazmyn confessing his love to the wrestler. Jazmyn has a highlight on Instagram dedicated to Bryton containing all the stories they have posted together. However, none of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship.

Perfect Match season 2 is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.