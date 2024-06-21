Perfect Match finale: Who were the five final couples in season 2?

Perfect Match season 2 has come to its conclusion and throughout the ups and downs of the dating show, there were five couples left for whom the final votes were cast to determine the winner. The five couples were:

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier

The concept of Perfect Match allows the couples in the show to explore different connections and match up with the love interest they feel could connect with the best. Some contestants like Kaz Bishop were confused up until the last minute and explored different options. This created a wave of changes by the time final votes were to be cast to decide the winners of the dating show.

The five couples in Perfect Match season 2's finale

1) Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri

Ever since Stevan Ditter, a Too Hot to Handle alum, and Alara Taneri, a Dated and Related alum, went on a blind date, it was pretty evident to everyone that they had something brewing. Even though Dom Gabriel, the season 1 winner of Perfect Match, tried to grab Alara's attention, the couple stayed strong and again chose each other as a match.

They had some misunderstandings when Stevan joked about kissing other women in the game Spin The Bottle. He later clarified in an interview that he valued Alara a lot and wanted something more substantial. He explained:

“I don’t want to be another stereotypical couple that becomes a couple on a dating show that doesn’t work out. I wanna see what happens on the outside. I wanna figure it out properly.”

Even though the couple didn't win the show, they both went on a pool date and said that they wanted to introduce them to their family.

2) Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson

Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson of Perfect Match Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@brytonconstantin/@elys_hutchinson)

Initially paired up with Justin Assada, Elys decided to match with Bryton of Squid Game: The Challenge fame in the later episodes of Perfect Match season 2.

Bryton, who first paired up with Dominique Defoe, was accused by her of using "hateful rhetoric." They soon left the house, but the showrunners had different plans as they brought back Bryton, who proceeded to flirt with Elys. Elys was intrigued by Bryton and decided to jump Justin in favor of him.

By the end of the show, Elys said that she found Bryton "likable," but didn't find him to be her Perfect Match yet as their connection might not last in the real world.

3) Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare of Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@chrishahnofficial/@toluekundare)

Tolú Ekundare started her Perfect Match season 2 journey with Izzy Zapata but quickly moved on to Dom Gabriel by the end of episode 2. Dom himself was hesitant about his connection and whatever chemistry they had fizzled out.

That's when Chris stepped in and they both were going strong in all the compatibility challenges. Although the couple questioned whether they could last outside the show, they still seemed to persevere till the end.

During the finale, when all the contestants cast their votes, Chris and Tolú learned that they were not the winners. During the credits, the show didn't add any updates about the couple.

4) Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor

Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor of Perfect Match season 2(Images via Instagram/@nigeleuro_/@christineobanor)

Out of the five couples that stood until the finale, the most unexpected one was Nigel and Christine. Christine mentioned in a one-on-one interview that they previously met during a night out in New York City, but didn't pursue each other any further.

Despite having some sort of connection, Christine decided to match with Kaz Bishop and Nigel had to leave the villa. After Kaz went back to Micah for the finale, Christine and Nigel became a couple at the very last moment.

The couple confessed their mutual bonding in the short time just before the votes were cast, and the couple won over others to become the winners of Perfect Match season 2.

5) Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier

By the end of season 2 of Perfect Match, all the ladies accused Kaz of being a flirt and not taking his connections seriously as he often switched between different contestants.

Kaz kissed Holly Scarfone and later matched with Christine, but Christine was adamant that she had feelings for Kaz. In the finale, Kaz confessed to Micah that he got confused and that if it was not going to be her by his side, then he was willing to go home.

Both spent their final date in the show in the sea and discussed the possibilities of being together in the real world. Micah reciprocated her previous statement and conceded that she was looking forward to spending time with Kaz and away from all the drama.

The finale of Perfect Match season 2 is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.