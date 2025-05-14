"Final shot": Survivor 48 star Kamilla reveals her plans in this week's Sneak Peek to take control of the game by targeting Joe

Survivor 48 contestant Kamilla has confirmed her plan to target Joe in this week's Sneak Peek for the upcoming episode. In a sneak peek released ahead of the penultimate episode, Kamilla described this moment as critical, stating:

Ad

"We're at the end. Like this is our final shot. We have to take it now."

Her strategy focuses on removing Joe, whom she views as the most significant remaining threat due to his performance in challenges. Kamilla expressed her concern, emphasizing that now is the time to "go after Joe" before he gains further control of the game.

Survivor 48's Kamilla pushes to go after Joe before it’s too late

Kamilla outlines the threat Joe presents

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kamilla explained her reasoning behind targeting Joe during a conversation with Kyle and in her Survivor confessional segments. She pointed to Joe's challenge wins and influence over the majority group as factors making it difficult for her to win in the final vote. She emphasized:

"Nobody wants to see Joe at the end because he's been perceived as the leader of the majority group."

In addition to his social positioning, Kamilla highlighted Joe's physical accomplishments, stating that he has "won so many challenges" and possesses "a good story" to present.

Ad

These factors have led Kamilla to push for action before the opportunity disappears. The pair of Joe and Eva remains a solid voting bloc, and Kamilla appears to recognize that eliminating Joe could open the path for her or an ally to secure individual immunity in the next round. As she stated to Kyle:

"If he sent Joe home, I think there's a pretty good chance one of us wins individual immunity."

Ad

Kyle and Shauhin’s hesitation adds uncertainty

Ad

Despite Kamilla's urgency, her ally Kyle expressed uncertainty about the timing and alignment of the move. In the Survivor preview, he said:

"It feels to me like he's [Shauhin] getting antsy, he wants to make a move. But this could be a part of his play."

Kyle's remarks indicate that he remains cautious, trying to assess whether Shauhin's behavior reflects a genuine strategy or misdirection. Kamilla acknowledged this hesitation in her Survivor confessional:

Ad

"Kyle still feels hesitant to get Joe out. He's playing a game of chicken with him and Shauhin and one of them need to make the move first."

She framed the current moment as the point when passive play must shift into decisive action. Referring to the dynamics at camp, Kamilla added:

"Now is the time to actually start playing Survivor and not just let Joe and Eva decide who's going home."

Ad

Kamilla positions herself for the endgame

Ad

Kamilla also addressed the possibility of facing Joe at the Final Tribal Council. When Kyle asked if she was concerned about sitting next to Joe in the end, Kamilla responded:

"I'm not worried about sitting next to him at the end."

Kyle questioned this confidence, to which Kamilla answered, stating that she believes she can "talk herself up" if needed at the Final Tribal Council. Despite expressing confidence in her jury pitch, Kamilla reiterated her view that removing Joe would increase the group's chances of advancing.

Ad

With six players remaining and only two episodes left, the upcoming vote could significantly change the momentum.

The upcoming episode of Survivor 48 will air on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS, with the three-hour finale planned for May 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More