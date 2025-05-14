"Final shot": Survivor 48 star Kamilla reveals her plans in this week's Sneak Peek to take control of the game by targeting Joe

Survivor 48 contestant Kamilla has confirmed her plan to target Joe in this week's Sneak Peek for the upcoming episode. In a sneak peek released ahead of the penultimate episode, Kamilla described this moment as critical, stating:
"We're at the end. Like this is our final shot. We have to take it now."
Her strategy focuses on removing Joe, whom she views as the most significant remaining threat due to his performance in challenges. Kamilla expressed her concern, emphasizing that now is the time to "go after Joe" before he gains further control of the game.
Survivor 48's Kamilla pushes to go after Joe before it’s too late
Kamilla outlines the threat Joe presents
Kamilla explained her reasoning behind targeting Joe during a conversation with Kyle and in her Survivor confessional segments. She pointed to Joe's challenge wins and influence over the majority group as factors making it difficult for her to win in the final vote. She emphasized:
"Nobody wants to see Joe at the end because he's been perceived as the leader of the majority group."
In addition to his social positioning, Kamilla highlighted Joe's physical accomplishments, stating that he has "won so many challenges" and possesses "a good story" to present.
These factors have led Kamilla to push for action before the opportunity disappears. The pair of Joe and Eva remains a solid voting bloc, and Kamilla appears to recognize that eliminating Joe could open the path for her or an ally to secure individual immunity in the next round. As she stated to Kyle:
"If he sent Joe home, I think there's a pretty good chance one of us wins individual immunity."
Kyle and Shauhin’s hesitation adds uncertainty
Despite Kamilla's urgency, her ally Kyle expressed uncertainty about the timing and alignment of the move. In the Survivor preview, he said:
"It feels to me like he's [Shauhin] getting antsy, he wants to make a move. But this could be a part of his play."
Kyle's remarks indicate that he remains cautious, trying to assess whether Shauhin's behavior reflects a genuine strategy or misdirection. Kamilla acknowledged this hesitation in her Survivor confessional:
"Kyle still feels hesitant to get Joe out. He's playing a game of chicken with him and Shauhin and one of them need to make the move first."
She framed the current moment as the point when passive play must shift into decisive action. Referring to the dynamics at camp, Kamilla added:
"Now is the time to actually start playing Survivor and not just let Joe and Eva decide who's going home."
Kamilla positions herself for the endgame
Kamilla also addressed the possibility of facing Joe at the Final Tribal Council. When Kyle asked if she was concerned about sitting next to Joe in the end, Kamilla responded:
"I'm not worried about sitting next to him at the end."
Kyle questioned this confidence, to which Kamilla answered, stating that she believes she can "talk herself up" if needed at the Final Tribal Council. Despite expressing confidence in her jury pitch, Kamilla reiterated her view that removing Joe would increase the group's chances of advancing.
With six players remaining and only two episodes left, the upcoming vote could significantly change the momentum.
The upcoming episode of Survivor 48 will air on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS, with the three-hour finale planned for May 21.