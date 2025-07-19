⁠"For a second I thought it was spam"—The Great American Recipe star Brie Jamieson opens up about how she got cast on the show

The Great American Recipe season 4 premiered on PBS on July 11, 2025. The cooking reality show returned with a new batch of home cooks from different regions of America to showcase their signature dishes in the hopes of winning the showIn an interview with KRTV Great Falls News, published on July 17, 2025, contestant Brie Jamieson opened up about the story behind her joining the show. She shared that she received the invitation for the show because of her food blog, titled Jamieson Diaries.Brie added that she received an email asking her if she knew about the show and if she was interested in participating. At first, she thought that it was just a &quot;spam&quot; and only realized later when she confirmed that it was a legitimate invitation.&quot;I had an email and it was somebody asking if I had ever heard of 'The Great American Recipe' and if I would be interested. For a second I thought it was spam,&quot; she said.The Great American Recipe star Brie Jamieson talks about the experience of working on the show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith every season, The Great American Recipe tries to celebrate the multiculturalism in the American food scene. It brings in talented home cooks from different regions of the country and gives them an opportunity to showcase their most cherished family recipes. The show also provides these chefs with a platform to talk about their culture and the story behind their recipes.While shedding light on her background, Brie Jamieson shared in the KRTV interview that her mom's family is from Belize, and her dad's side comes from Jamaica. She further said that she now resides in Montana, located in the northwestern United States.Considering this, Brie noted that the recipes she presented on the show were a fusion of Belizean, Jamaican, and black American recipes. Moreover, she also tried to highlight these cultures whenever given the chance.Brie added that she lives at Malmstrom Air Force Base with her husband, Chris, and their two daughters. The Great American Recipe star said that she has the responsibility to pass down her Great Falls recipes to her kids to ensure their preservation through the generations.&quot;We're based in Great Falls, Montana right now trying to pass down those same recipes and those same flavors and the things that I grew up eating to the next generation,&quot; Brie said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to celebrating her cultural roots, she emphasized how proud she felt in representing both Great Falls and the military community during her appearance on the show.&quot;I feel great pride about being able to represent Great Falls and the military community because this is something I did, like, I did it. It's not because of something else that was connected to this or whatever it may be. It really was just something I was passionate about. And it got to this scale and it's been amazing,&quot; the Great American Recipe contestant shared.Commenting on her experience of filming with fellow chefs, Brie said that she had a lot of fun. She especially enjoyed how the contestants were all friendly towards each other and were even cheering each other, despite the competitive nature of the show.She further noted that with everything going on in the world, people need feel-good TV that can provide them with laughs and real stories.&quot;Because so much of our background is telling the stories of who we are. You know, that's beyond just the cooking. Sometimes it helps to hear people's stories and know that you aren't alone or, man, you know, they're out here living regular life just like I am,&quot; she concluded.The Great American Recipe season 4 episodes release every Friday on PBS.