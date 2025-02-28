"Gen Z is a different beast": When Shark Tank's Mark Cuban talked about how AI will shape the next era

On August 13, 2024, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart to discuss various topics, including AI's impact on the future. During the interview, Cuban emphasized the role of younger generations in adapting to AI-driven changes, stating,

"Social media has really only been prominent the last six years, and I think we'll learn, and we'll evolve, and the same thing will happen with AI...Gen Z is a different beast."

He explained that while AI will inevitably disrupt industries, Gen Z’s approach to technology may lead to better implementations and regulations. While AI’s influence on society remains uncertain, Cuban’s perspective suggested that adaptation, guided by innovative thinking, will be a key factor in managing its impact.

The speed of AI disruption and its effects

Mark Cuban acknowledged that AI’s rapid development differs from past technological shifts, such as the industrial revolution and globalization. Unlike those transitions, which occurred over extended periods, AI’s advancements happen almost instantly. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"The problem is it's going to happen anyways."

This rapid pace raises concerns about society’s ability to adapt to widespread automation and job displacement. Jon Stewart highlighted the potential challenges AI could introduce by drawing a comparison to past technological shifts, stating,

"The changes in AI, the disrupt—[SNAPS] Right."

Cuban agreed with the assessment but remained firm in his belief that adaptation is possible, noting that despite the disruptions, society will adjust over time.

Gen Z’s role in AI development and regulation

Cuban expressed confidence in Gen Z’s ability to navigate AI’s complexities. He noted that younger generations have a different outlook on technology and governance compared to previous generations. He explained,

"And so I think Gen Z has a better understanding, a better feel for AI and where it's going, and will be able to come up with better uses, better implementations, and better regulations."

Cuban contrasted Gen Z with older generations, particularly in how they perceive and approach regulatory challenges. The Shark Tank investor observed,

"Boomers are idiots. We went from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to Fox News."

His remarks suggested that younger individuals might be better equipped to create regulatory frameworks that address AI’s impact more effectively.

The global AI race and its implications

Cuban also discussed AI’s role in global competition, particularly between the United States, China, and Russia. He emphasized the importance of maintaining an advantage in AI technology. He remarked,

"The only thing that holds AI back is processing power, electricity, and ingenuity, and I think our ingenuity wins."

He pointed to initiatives such as the U.S. Semiconductor Act as measures to ensure a competitive edge in AI development. Stewart raised concerns about the potential for AI to be controlled by a select few, referencing how digital algorithms can shape public perception. Cuban noted,

"If you want to influence somebody, just manipulate the algorithm, and you'll get their attention."

The Shark Tank investor acknowledged these risks but reinforced the idea that AI’s progress is inevitable.

Watch Shark Tank on ABC Fridays at 8 PM ET, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

