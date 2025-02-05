"Get a big rug" — Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran shares a simple way to increase a house's selling price

Barbara Corcoran, a real estate mogul and investor on Shark Tank, recently shared a simple tip for homeowners looking to boost their property’s value. On February 4, 2025, she posted a video on Instagram, advising sellers to buy a large living room rug.

"Do you want to get the best price for your house without breaking the bank? Here's what you do. Buy a new living room rug and buy a big one," Corcoran said.

She explained that buyers often perceive the size of a home based on the living room rug. According to her, a larger rug creates the impression of a bigger space, making the property appear more valuable. In contrast, a smaller rug gives the impression of a smaller room, which may lead buyers to offer less.

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran on rising property prices and the housing market

Beyond staging homes for higher offers, the Shark Tank investor Corcoran also commented on broader real estate trends. She discussed how mortgage rates and housing prices are affecting the market and added that waiting for lower interest rates might not benefit buyers. Speaking on Fox Business’ Cavuto: Coast to Coast on March 28, 2024, Corcoran stated:

“If rates go down just another percentage point — that’s what I’m hoping for by year-end — prices are going to go through the roof because everyone will come out and buy.”

She also mentioned that “everybody is going to charge the market.” Corcoran said that once rates drop, demand will surge, driving home prices even higher. She also noted a “magic number” in the market, referring to a mortgage rate threshold that could significantly influence buyer behavior.

“If you wait for interest rates to come down by another point, I don’t think you’ll gain — I think you’ll wind up paying more,” the Shark Tank star explained.

Corcoran further said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if real estate went up by another 8% or 10% if interest rates come down a full point.”

Shark Tank's Corcoran has consistently advised buyers to act sooner rather than later. In a December 2024 interview with ABC News, she recommended finding an experienced broker and securing pre-approval for a mortgage to improve purchasing power. She emphasized that deals can still be found in the market, stating:

“Find yourself a great broker who knows how to hustle because there’s always a deal to be had — no exceptions to that rule.”

Challenges for first-time buyers

While experienced investors may navigate the market more easily, first-time buyers are facing increasing difficulties. As per Norada on December 9, 2024, Corcoran pointed out that only 25% of home sales currently go to first-time buyers, marking a historic low. She addressed this issue during another appearance on Cavuto: Coast to Coast, highlighting the growing struggle of young Americans to afford homes.

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the average home sale price reached $501,000 in Q3 2024. In cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle, starter homes now often exceed $1,000,000, making homeownership unattainable for many. Shark Tank star Corcoran stated in the interview:

“What we're losing right now, (what) we desperately need is more first-time buyers. Less than 24% of people buying now are first-time buyers, which is an all-time low.”

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC.

