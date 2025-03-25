Golden Bachelor stars to hit the beaches in Bachelor in Paradise season 10

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise will introduce contestants from the Golden franchise in season 10, host Jesse Palmer announced on The Bachelor’s March 24, 2025, episode. Leslie Fhima from The Golden Bachelor and Gary Levingston from The Golden Bachelorette will join the summer 2025 cast, alongside Zoe McGrady from The Bachelor season 29, as well as Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton from The Bachelorette season 21.

The Bachelor in Paradise announcement was made during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special, following Grant Ellis' proposal to Juliana Pasquarosa. The show returns after skipping its fall 2024 schedule. Palmer also confirmed that the tropical filming location will have air conditioning throughout the living spaces.

Wells Adams will return as the bartender, continuing his role since season 4. The cast announcement follows the December 2023 conclusion of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, with filming set to begin for the summer 2025 premiere.

Bachelor in Paradise welcomes Golden stars Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston

Host Jesse Palmer introduced the casting news during the live After the Final Rose broadcast. Palmer brought Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston to the stage, confirming their roles as the first Golden franchise members to participate in Paradise.

Fhima, who reached the final two in Gerry Turner's season, shared her love for beach environments and her readiness to find a new match. Levingston, who gained attention during Joan Vassos' season, mentioned his plans to dance on the sand while searching for romance.

The Bachelor in Paradise team has assembled a varied group for the new season. The announced contestants include:

Leslie Fhima (The Golden Bachelor)

Gary Levingston (The Golden Bachelorette)

Zoe McGrady (The Bachelor season 29)

Jonathan Johnson (The Bachelorette season 21)

Hakeem Moulton (The Bachelorette season 21)

Filming plans and format

Palmer revealed specific changes to the show's traditional setup. Bachelor in Paradise will film at a tropical beach location modified with full air conditioning throughout the living spaces. Wells Adams will continue his role as the show's bartender, a position he has held since season 4.

The Bachelor in Paradise schedule has also shifted from its previous pattern, with season 9 having aired in December 2023. The show took a planned break from the fall 2024 primetime schedule to prepare for this expanded format. The summer 2025 season maintains the show's core structure while expanding its participant pool.

Palmer emphasized the practical aspects of merging different age groups in the beach environment. Wells Adams will remain in charge of the beach bar, a central gathering spot for contestants. The production schedule aligns with ABC's summer programming block, marking the show's return after its longest break between seasons.

Cast member backgrounds

Leslie Fhima's Bachelor experience centers on her journey to the final two in Gerry Turner's season. She formed strong bonds before Turner's final decision. Zoe McGrady advanced through multiple weeks of connections with Grant Ellis, securing a place in his final four before her departure.

Jonathan Johnson's time on The Bachelorette season 21 included meaningful conversations with Jenn Tran. She extended his Paradise invitation first during the Men Tell All episode of her season in August 2024. Johnson admitted he had no prior warning about the invitation.

Hakeem Moulton, also from Tran's season, accepted his spot on the show during the same event. During his Paradise announcement, Moulton expressed interest in meeting former contestant Olivia Lewis. Gary Levingston participated in Joan Vassos' groundbreaking first season of The Golden Bachelorette, bringing his signature dance moves to group dates.

While Bachelor in Paradise’s new season was announced by ABC in July 2024, no official release date has been confirmed. However, an official Instagram post states that the season will air sometime this summer.

