Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. In the latest episode, titled, Bar Wars, famed chef Gordon Ramsay and restauranteur and reality television celebrity Lisa Vanderpump went up against each other as their teams came up with their own concept bars.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are challenged to create unique concept bars that stand out in a crowded market; one member of the losing team it eliminated from the competition."

Gordon Ramsay's team won the challenge, which meant one of Lisa Vanderpump's team members had to be sent home. Eventually, Kamal Grant, who was tasked with being a greeter, was eliminated from the competition. In his exit interview, he said:

"Lisa made a mistake. I mean, this whole didn't greet the customers at the door, that's ridiculous. I'm definitely super proud of what I brought, and I didn't embarrass myself, so I'll go out with my head held high."

What happened in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 tonight?

In Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 episode 3, both teams had to come up with a concept bar. They were judged based on their drinks but also the overall experience for the customers and had 24 hours to do so.

Ramsay told his team he wanted to win the challenge since his customers would often ask for their food to be rushed to be able to go to his competitor's bars for drinks.

The teams discussed what they wanted to do and Ramsay's team came up with The Desert Hide-Out. Chaun Liu was the captain given her experience creating craft syrups for cocktails.

The Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars contestants behind the bar were Ali, Chuan Liu, and Rose, while Liz, Andrew, and Kyson were responsible for ensuring the customers had a good time.

As far as Lisa Vanderpump's team went, they didn't have a captain. Jess came up with the idea of The Pour Palace and wanted the theme to be English tea parties and royalty. Although Roman had no prior experience with making cocktails, he, Nicholas, Peri, and Erica were in charge of drinks while Kamal, Jess, and Maria Laura were responsible for entertaining the Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 guests.

The following day, Ramsay and Vanderpump met up with their teams and discussed their progress. Lisa was unsure about having only one greeter and told the team they looked like a "f*cking pantomime."

She told the cameras that her team needed to "bring it in." She was shocked to see Roman behind the bar and felt that her team's cocktails were "boring."

Meanwhile, Team Gordon's Andrew greeted the chef with what resembled Aladdin's lamp and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars frontrunner wondered what the experience was.

While he liked the concept, he asked his team to make it flow. Gordon and the leader, Chuan Liu, disagreed about whether there should be mocktails in a bar.

The two team leaders met up to compare notes. When Gordon asked Lisa how it was, she said "It wasn't good." When Lisa told him their theme, he thought she said "poor" and laughed.

"Poor, as in no money?"

When the Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars star explained, Gordon congratulated his own team for the upcoming win and the two started laughing. The Bravo celebrity told Gordon that although she was going to win, she wasn't happy with the energy behind it. About his team, Gordon said:

"The Desert Hide-Out, I like it because you're in this door, it's a secret. Drop everything, forget work, stress, kids, family, just come through and enjoy."

Although Gordon was happy with the concept, he explained his team didn't have a mocktail. It was also revealed that three experts would secretly be judging the cocktails, this included Esther Di Maggio, Shannon Tebay, and JJ Goodman.

When it was time for service, Team Lisa's bar already had a line, and the place started filling up quickly, making it difficult for Kamal to greet everyone personally. When the experts arrived, they weren't greeted at the door and were confused by the concept.

At The Desert Hide-Out, Andrew greeted customers and led them to Liz, who took their pictures. This was followed by Kyson serving customers canapes before the trio ensured everyone had cocktails.

Although things went smoothly for the group, a customer was unhappy with the lack of non-alcoholic options. The experts enjoyed Team Gordon's concept bar more.

Team Ramsay won Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 episode 3's challenge, which meant one of Lisa's team members was sent packing. Lisa zeroed it down to Kamal and Roman but eventually sent Kamal packing.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Fox.