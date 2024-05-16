"It didn't surprise me"- Lisa Vanderpump reacts to Dorit and Paul Kemsley splitting up

English TV personality Lisa Vanderpump recently gave her thoughts on her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley's separation with Paul "PK" Kemsley.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the 63-year-old talked about Dorit and Paul announcing their separation on May 9 and their decision to reevaluate their relationship. Lisa explained on Watch What Happens Live that she was not surprised when she heard the news, saying:

"I haven’t watched the show –– contrary to what many of the cast members say –– but I do have a mutual friend, and, well, a few mutual friends actually with PK, and I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying in for many months that they’ve been separated for quite a long time on and off, backward and forwards, so no, it didn’t surprise me."

Vanderpump, however, also clarified that she was "sad" that the couple has called it quits as they share children together.

Lisa Vanderpump breaks silence on former RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley's breakup from husband Paul "PK" Kemsley

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley first met at the wedding of a mutual friend's daughter. Kemsley was initially introduced as her friend when she joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 7. Lisa stepped away from RHOBH after season 9 and the reality TV show just completed their 13th season that aired on Bravo from October 25, 2023, to March 13, 2024.

Dorit and PK got married in March 2015 and soon welcomed two children together, daughter Phoenix, and son Jagger.

Lisa Vanderpump appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen on Tuesday. A fan asked her "reaction" to the pair splitting up, and she quipped:

"Can I plead The Fifth?"

The host then asked if she was surprised or sad about hearing the news.

Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she had not watched the RHOBH show "contrary to what many of the cast members say" but she was not surprised, as she had already heard rumors from their mutuals. However, the reality star added:

"As always, whatever my feelings are, I think it’s sad. They’ve got children involved, and I hope they work it out. I really do."

Lisa Vanderpump also told the host and fellow guest Gordon Ramsey that she had not spoken to Dorit since her split. However, the reality star did point out the recent trend of Bravo celebrity breakups, which also includes VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. She added:

"I normally hear everything. That's one of the good things and bad things about the restaurant business, you tend to hear a lot of what's going on."

Dorit and PK announced their separation on May 9, with a statement that read,

"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey, With love, Dorit and PK."

Lisa had been married to her husband Ken Todd for a long time. They tied the knot on August 28, 1982, at a United Reformed Church. The couple hs two children together a daughter, Pandora, and an adopted son, Max.

Lisa Vanderpump has owned over 30 restaurants across the world, but six main eateries were featured on the Bravo shows, including SUR, Villa Blanca, Tom Tom, and more.

Dorit Kemsley has been seen filming the new season of RHOBH amid the split.