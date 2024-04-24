Where to watch Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13? Streaming platforms explored

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13 premiered on Bravo on April 23, 2024, at pm ET. It is available on FuboTV and DirectTV Stream. Season 11 mainly focuses on several cast members' professional and personal lives, including the show's executive producer Lisa Vanderpump.

The current season features cast members including Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Lala Kent.

The latest installment in the series continues to deliver even more drama. Jax is once again accused of cheating, and an intense feud between Katie Maloney and Jax Taylor escalates. The unresolved dispute between cast members Brock Davies and Scheana Shay adds to the tension.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 13: Streaming details explored

A new episode of Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Released episodes can be streamed later on Wednesdays on Peacock. Fans can also enjoy the show on Fubo or Directv Stream with a free trial.

The official description of episode 13, titled Jax Attack, reads:

"Follow the passionate, volatile and hot-and-bothered-staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group of employees as they pursue their dreams and each other while working at her “Sexy, Unique Restaurant."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12 at a glance

Vanderpump Rules season 11 was officially released on January 30, 2024. Episode 12 focused on Jax Taylor and his highly anticipated reunion with his boss, Lisa Vanderpump. Jax was nervous before he met with Lisa; however, he was not going to bow down in a corner.

In the latest episode, fellow cast members James and Jax were planning a SUR (Sexy, Unique Restaurant) event, even though Jax had not been an employee at any of Lisa's restaurants for a few years. Due to that reason, he shared that he wasn't sure about his relationship with Lisa. On the other hand, James had been working as a DJ at SUR, making him a suitable former employee for the event.

Vanderpump Rules season 11: Plot and cast explored

Similar to the original reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, its first spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, is also popular with all the drama surrounding the show. It focuses on Lisa and her restaurants and bars located in West Hollywood, California. The show also features associated staff members and their lives revolving around each other.

With the show's massive success, the Bravo network introduced additional spin-off shows including Vanderpump Rules After Show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and The Valley.

Most cast members have returned for the currently airing reality show with one exception. On August 17, 2023, the network announced that following the “Scandoval” fiasco, cast member Raquel Leviss would not return for season 11.

Regular cast members include:

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Scheana Shay

Lala Kent

James Kennedy

Ally Lewber

Along with them, Dayna Kathan, Jax Taylor, Billie Lee, Kristina Kelly, Brittany Cartwright, and Max Todd appear as guests on show. Brock Davies is a recurring cast member.

Previous episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.