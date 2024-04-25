"Damn right, I’m on his side": Lisa Vanderpump defends Andy Cohen amid misconduct and inappropriate behavior allegations 

Lisa Vanderpump has extended support after American TV show host Andy Cohen faces lawsuits and misconduct allegations. On Tuesday, Vanderpump spoke about her perspective on the situation after appearing on The Talk. When co-host Natalie Morales asked Vanderpump about her stand regarding Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump said,

"He’s a gay man that we have a lot of fun with. So, am I on his side? Damn right, I’m on his side."

The controversy stirred up when Brandi Glanville accused Cohen of s*xually harassing her. Later, Leah McSweeney further accused Andy Cohen and Bravo of creating a toxic work culture that took a toll on her mental health, too. She also revealed that Cohen abused cocaine, which was later denied by his lawyers.

English TV personality Lisa Vanderpump opens up about her stance on the ongoing controversies surrounding Andy Cohen

In the Tuesday interview, while talking about the recent controversies about 55-year-old host Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump revealed her clear stance. Vanderpump described her relationship with Cohen to be a "close and playful one." The Baywatch Nights actress said,

"I think I’ve been one of the few people that have done Watch What Happens Live on their own for many years and had a kind of very connected relationship, and he’s playful."

The 63-year-old TV personality further gave her insight into Andy Cohen's personality.

"He’s inappropriately naughty, like I am, too. I mean, that’s what Bravo is a lot of the time. But it is innocuous," said Vanderpump.

She highlighted a point and claimed that it is "strange" that most allegations brought against Cohen are from individuals who aren't associated with Bravo anymore. Since these controversies have been all over the internet, a rumor of Cohen leaving the Bravo cable TV network has also been spreading like wildfire. To this, Lisa Vanderpump said,

"I hope not. I really do."

According to her, the TV host should not exit the show, despite all the lingering controversies. Vanderpump added that Cohen's show has been the place where one can be "slightly inappropriate and slightly naughty." She referred to the drug allegations against him and said,

"But when it comes to these drug allegations, a thousand percent I would know, and no way does it ever happen."

Lisa Vanderpump recently made headlines after she called out Jax Taylor, who claimed that her reality show Vanderpump Rules is scripted. She described Taylor's allegations to be "ridiculous". She further added that nobody can come up with a script as good as the show.

Jax is a TV personality and model who has been a part of Vanderpump Rules for quite some time. He said that while seasons one to six were amazing, everything after that was fake. Vanderpump's reaction came out after Jax called the show fake several times at a viewing party of the show that took place recently.

Cohen faces several accusations from drug abuse to s*xual harassment

The controversies unfolded when former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville made accusations against host Andy Cohen for s*xually harassing her. Cohen responded to this with an apology, however, Glanville was not satisfied. She further posted an update highlighting that the apology was to the fans, and she was expecting a "personal apology."

Glanville wrote on X,

"I have not received a personal apology from anyone. I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness."

Glanville's lawyers accused Cohen of sending her a video where he appeared intoxicated and asked her if she wanted to Facetime him while he "sleeps with another Bravo star." The attorneys further added:

"This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted."

Later, another set of allegations against Cohen came up when former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney used him to create a toxic workspace. McSweeney accused him of forcing her to drink alcohol while she already had drinking issues.

Orin Snyder, Cohen's attorney, responded to the accusations by McSweeney by saying that the accusations are "littered with false, offensive, and defamatory statements." He further urged McSweeney to retract the allegations.

In 2019, on the show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he was asked about his then bond with 63-year-old Vanderpump. The question came up because she reportedly missed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion. He spoke of Vanderpump and said,

"I have had a great relationship with her (Lisa Vanderpump) that goes back ten years. People have no clue what our relationship really is. I have always respected her and been nothing but fair to her."

Now, amidst all the chaos and allegations, Lisa Vanderpump has openly extended her support to Andy Cohen.