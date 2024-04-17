Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules season 11 delves into the lives of its cast members following the 'Scandoval' drama from the previous installment of the show. The newly released episode 12 featured Lala Kent's journey to expanding her family and Lisa Vanderpump's plans for her restaurant. Fans also received an update on Tom Sandoval's relationship at the aftershow.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12 titled How'd You Like Them Apples? released exclusively on Bravo TV on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"A podcast rehashing the past sends everyone spiraling; Scheana releases a new song; Lala takes the next step toward expanding her family; Ally and James have a tough conversation; Scheana and Sandoval clash over a perceived betrayal."

What happened on Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12?

Lala Kent's party

One of the main highlights of Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12 was Lala Kent's sp*rm donor party at Lisa Vanderpump's house. Lala invited her fellow cast members including Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber, and more to Villa Rosa to help her select a donor so she could expand her family.

As per US Weekly, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent earlier confirmed that she was going through the process of Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) to have her second child. She spoke about the importance of having the party in episode 12 as she said:

"I am just a couple hours away from choosing my baby daddy. I have so many people who are supportive of me, who love my daughter [Ocean Kent Emmett] a lot, and I know who are going to just love on this new baby."

While he mentioned this was not how she pictured her life, she was "beyond grateful" for this option to have another child. She stated that if there was anything she thought she was good at in life, it was being a "good mama."

Lala and the other cast members at the party went through options and chose the first donor in the pamphlet. After voting at the 'Who's Your Daddy?' party, Lala chose a 6-foot 2-inch individual with a "lean, athletic build," who was "kind, polite and friendly, [with] a gentle demeanor."

In a confessional during episode 12, Lala couldn't contain her excitement following her final decision and said:

"We're doing it, I have my baby daddy. Going this route to have a baby is giving me what my heart and soul so badly want[s]. It's very exciting, everything that's happening."

An update on Tom Tom

In episode 12, Lisa Vanderpump shared updates regarding her new bar Tom Tom, which she started with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. This came after Lisa told her fellow cast members about her decision to close Pump, a restaurant she ran for a decade, earlier in the show.

For the restaurant's first brunch, Schwartz made a special drink for their customers, and speaking about the milestone moment, he said:

"We got a great turnout. You know, I think this is going to be one of our biggest selling points moving forward."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 12 aftershow also included some much-awaited updates as Jax Taylor asked Tom Sandoval if he was still in contact with Rachel Leviss after the cheating scandal. To viewers' surprise, he replied, "no."

"Honestly, it's for the best. In that moment, I felt like it would've been nice to at least give it a shot considering all that we went through; how bad we f*cked up our lives. But, you know what, I'm better off, way better off I hope she is. I assume she is. I wish her the best of luck. And good riddance," he said.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 release on Bravo TV every Tuesday.

