The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit and PK Kemsley announce separation

In an Instagram post on March 10, 2024, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, announced their separation. The reality star said they mutually decided to "take some time apart" and "reevaluate" their relationship.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last dew years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," Dorit's post read.

"To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," the statement further read.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul got married in 2015. They have two children, Jagger and Pheonix.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit and PK's relationship timeline

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley met PK in 2011 at a local restaurant. Although the two instantly hit it off, they didn't go on a date till months later. In a conversation with Bravo's Daily Dish in 2020, the RHOBH star said:

"Well, we met, and we didn't really have our first official date for a couple of months. We had a few things in common, so we went out as a group...But (the chemistry) was very clear, very apparent."

The couple welcomed their first child, Jagger, into the world in February 2014. In 2015, Dorit and PK got married. Their second child, Pheonix, was born in 2017.

In December 2016, less than a year after getting married, Dorit was cast as part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season 7. Over the years, the two have often taken to social media to show their love and appreciation for each other.

The first time the public got a whiff of trouble in paradise was when RHOBH star Erika Jayne said during BravoCon 2022 that the pair would be the next Bravo couple to call it quits. However, Erika later revealed that she was joking. At the time, Dorit took to social media to shut the rumors down and said, "Misery loves company."

In October 2023, the rumor mill started churning again after publications such as In Touch claimed they were "living separate lives." At the time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and PK took to social media to clarify the speculations about their relationship.

The two admitted to having issues in their marriage but said they were "committed" to working through the issues as a "united couple." As per Us Weekly, the post read:

"We have not separated nor are we planing to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple further wrote:

"We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can do to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."

In March 2024, the two celebrated their eighth anniversary. Dorit Kemsley took to social media to celebrate her and PK's relationship and said, "12 years ago," she decided to share her heart with PK. The reality star further said that eight years ago, she married her "soulmate."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired season 13 in October 2023. In the premiere episode, Dorit confronted Erika about her comments at BravoCon. Erika explained at the time that she gave a "shady" answer to a "shady question," but Dorit told her that was "deeply hurtful" and "mean-spirited."

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Bravo.