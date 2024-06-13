Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 telecasted episode 4 on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. In this episode, titled "Recipe Showdown," the contestants and the team of culinary brand, Delish, compete head-to-head to create a Fourth of July-themed recipe for a 30-minute cook-a-long live stream. The description of the episode said:

"The 12 remaining entrepreneurs partner with Delish to maximize their promotional abilities: Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump create a Fourth of July-inspired recipe that can be easily recreated from a 30-minute cook-a-long demonstration."

For the unversed, season 2 of the series showcases culinary entrepreneurs split into two teams, one led by TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and the other by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, fighting for a $250,000 grand prize.

What happened in episode 4 of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2?

Known for creating "simple recipes and tutorials," Delish's participation as the client for the episode stunned everyone. Delish challenged the contestants to create a brand-new recipe by making a step-by-step guide for their website live for viewers across the UK and the US.

Executive content editor Carissa Tozzi and food director Robert Seixas, from team Delish are to judge the live demonstrations at Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. The needs of the experts were clear from the start:

"Playfulness, some irreverence, and some wit," said Robert.

Meanwhile, for Carissa, a perfect dish for home cooks should be easy to follow and should not require a complex array of ingredients because it might just make one lose interest in recreating it.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars contestant Peri, volunteered to be the leader for Team Vanderpump. She appointed Erica, Nicholas, and Roman to the cooking team. Meanwhile, as team captain, Kyson chose Ali, Rose, and Andrew for the kitchen team and reserved Liz, Chuan Liu, and himself for the media team.

The Gordon Ramsay Food Stars' teams struggled to show their dishes

After much deliberation, Team Gordon made a bacon burger and named it the Firecracker. With only a couple of hours to write the ingredients and publish the cooking instructions, Ali burst into tears when Rose kept altering the recipe without considering her views.

"I'm frustrated because I have a lot of pressure put on me with all the culinary, but nobody listens to me when I try to explain that, " she said in her confessional.

The team made a blunder by forgetting to mention "pretzel buns" and "bacon" in the ingredients list. To manage the situation during the live demo, from behind the counter Andrew said,

"There's a couple things on there that we wanted to surprise you with that you might not see."

The in-studio cooks, including clients, stood unimpressed. With an incomplete ingredient list and an uncomfortable host, Liz and Team Ramsay failed to showcase the burger's assembly on time.

Next up on the livestream was Team Vanderpump, who went with shrimp skewers with pineapple for their dish. Their choice of star-shaped pineapple cutouts turned out to be a hassle for the Delish experts.

Nicholas and Erica showed how to cook the recipe. With a combination of pineapple stars, shrimps, and peppers aligned orderly on the skewer, the viewers at home felt the dish was complicated and had way too many steps.

"I didn't even like get any of it done," said Carissa.

Team Ramsay wins the Delish challenge in episode 4 of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2

The Delish experts called Team Ramsay's demo "loose" while praising the opposition's demo for its playfulness. However, the clients rated Team Gordon three out of five stars, crowing them as the winners, while Team Vanderpump landed with only two stars.

Blaming Nicholas for choosing a laborious recipe, Lisa's team started arguing. At the end of the episode, Lisa asked Peri to leave the competition for being unable to showcase proper managerial skills. In her exit confessional, Peri says:

"I'm very surprised that I was sent home. It came down to the food. It came down to Nick taking responsibility for the dish."

After appearing on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, Robert praised the show's authenticity, saying "The drama is 100% real." He also complimented its unscripted nature and how everything was filmed with no retakes.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars will return with a new episode on Wednesday next week, only on Fox.

