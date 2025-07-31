"Greatest game show contestant of all time" - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host introduces Jeopardy host Ken Jennings in the latest episode

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 2 aired on July 30, 2025. The latest episode of the game show titled, In the Hot Seat: Matt Damon &amp; Ken Jennings; Jordan Klepper &amp; Ronny Chieng was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Matt Damon and Ken Jennings entered the show to win the prize for the former's non-profit, Water.org. Surprisingly, the duo reached the final question and won $1 million.While introducing Ken Jennings on the show, the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host announced:&quot;We are in for a special treat. Our next player may be the greatest game show contestant of all time. He won so many games on Jeopardy, they asked him to host the show. Please welcome the man, the myth, the legend, Mr. Ken Jennings.&quot;Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 2: While welcoming Ken Jennings, show host Jimmy Kimmel gets blindsided by Matt Damon's surprise arrival View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecently released Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 2 saw Jeopardy host Ken Jennings as one of the celebrity contestants. While show host Jimmy Kimmel introduced him, everyone was quite excited.After welcoming him, Jimmy mentioned it was an honor to have him there. However, in response, the Jeopardy host said he was stressed out.&quot;You told me when we ran into each other at an event, and you said you think that Millionaire is actually harder than Jeopardy,&quot; said Jimmy Kimmel.Ken joked that Jimmy wasn't supposed to say that openly on television. Everyone laughed. But he agreed that the show was tough. As for Jeopardy, if the contestant doesn't know any particular clue, they can &quot;hang back&quot; while they wait for the next one.The host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire talked about how Ken had mentioned that he didn't need a partner to compete on the ABC show. However, the show host, Ken Jennings, said he did have a partner. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Jimmy was wondering who it could be, Matt Damon walked on stage. &quot;I finally made it on your show,&quot; stated Matt Damon.Seeing how Kimmel was still in confusion, Matt added:&quot;I'm going to tell you what's going on. This is what's going on. This is like if you challenged me to a pickup basketball game and I showed up at the park with Michael Jordan. 'Coz this dude is the Michael Jordan of trivia.&quot;Jimmy said he was looking at the situation as if Michael Jordan were arriving with hemorrhoids. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKen Jennings mentioned that he didn't want to do it by himself, which was why he brought Matt along, not just because he was a &quot;good hang.&quot; However, Jimmy Kimmel said Matt wasn't a good hang and called it a betrayal.The Jeopardy host asked if there was a &quot;game show host code&quot; among them all. Jimmy joked that even if there was a code, it wasn't there anymore. Matt shared that he was &quot;very excited&quot; to be on &quot;Jimmy's show.&quot; But the host, being his humorous self, said it was not his show.&quot;This is... I'm not on your stupid show. I'm on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. That's way better,&quot; said Matt Damon.Before getting started with the game and questions, Jimmy mentioned the rules. He added that there would be 15 questions and four lifelines and asked if Matt and Ken were ready to play.Matt's response made everyone laugh out loud. He shared that he had been binge-watching the show on Hulu.To know more about the questions and more, fans can stream Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 2 on ABC.