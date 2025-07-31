Matt Damon and Ken Jennings win $1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The latest episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was released on July 30, 2025. Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the show, had the opportunity to make Matt Damon and Ken Jennings play the Emmy-winning game. The Oscar-winning actor and the Jeopardy! winner played to win money for the former's charity called Water.org.They aced the game and won the $1 million prize money. In the history of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? only a bunch of celebrities had achieved the feat. These included Chef David Chang, Ike, Alan Barinholtz, and now, Matt Damon and Ken Jennings. The duo struggled at the last two questions, one of which was for $500,000 and the other for $1 million. They had to use their lifelines to help them with both of these, and it worked. Matt confirmed that the money they won was going to help more than 200,000 people through his charity. The final two questions on Matt Damon and Ken Jennings's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? episodeThe Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? question for $500,000 proved to be a tough one for both Ken and Matt. They contemplated the correct answer for several minutes before giving in and going for the lifeline. The question was, &quot;With another career path already established, who got his first taste of the entertainment world when he entered a Steve Martin look-alike contest?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe four options to the question were Dr. Oz, Jerry Springer, Bill Nye, and Anthony Bourdain. After trying to gauge the answer, the two gave up and decided to use their 'As a host' lifeline, in which Jimmy himself had to assist. Matt's faux feud with Kimmel led him to believe that their use of the lifeline was going to render useless. However, when Kimmel said he knew the answer to the question and was 100% sure about it, Matt changed his mind. With Jimmy's help, the two locked in on the correct answer, which was Bill Nye, and won $500,000. For the next $1 million question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Matt and Ken needed help again, and this time they took it in the form of the '50-50' lifeline. The question was, &quot;Which of these words is often used to describe one of the most beautiful auditory effects on Earth: the sound made by the leaves of trees when wind blows through them?&quot; The four options to the question were Apricity, Petrichor, Susurrus, and Eudaemonia. After using the lifeline, Ken believed that the correct answer was Susurrus. While Matt had no say in it, he trusted and complied with Ken's answer. Ken was absolutely right, and the duo won $1 million for Matt's Water.org non-profit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the charity's official website, the About Us section states that about 2.2 billion people globally lack access to clean drinking water. Water.org works to bring safe water and sanitation to these people. &quot;Our solutions are working! Today, more than 79 million people around the world can turn on a tap or safely use a toilet because small, affordable loans empowered them to get access to safe water or sanitation,&quot; states the website. For more updates on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @millionairetv. The official Instagram handle for water.org is @water.