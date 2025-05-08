All the …& Horror Ensues questions Neilesh was asked on Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 2

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 2 was released on May 7. The two-part episode's first part had Neilesh, Isaac, and Adriana, while the second part was played between Yogesh, Isaac, and Roger.

The first half of the game had a rematch between the Tournament of Champions. In the Jeopardy! round, while Neilesh picked up the most clues, Isaac won the round because he bagged the Daily Double.

Isaac's first-round lead kept him in the lead in the second round as well, which helped him sustain his wrong answer in the final round too. And even though Neilesh answered 14 questions correctly in the first round, mainly in the ...& Horror Ensues category, he missed out on the final answer and lost the win to Isaac.

All the ...& Horror Ensues questions Neilesh answered correctly on Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 2

In a video shared by Jeopardy!'s official YouTube channel, Neilesh was seen picking up questions from the ...& Horror Ensues category in the first Jeopardy! round on Jeopardy! Masters season 2 episode 3. In the first question from the clip, Neilesh was seen picking a ...& Horror Ensues question for $1000.

The question was:

"'The Strangers' was praised (?) for the complete lack of any motivation for the attackers of a couple played by Scott Speedman and her."

Neilesh answered with, "Who is Liv Tyler?" and was correct. He won the $1000 for it, then opted for another ...& Horror Ensues question for $800. Ken Jennings, the host of Jeopardy! Masters, read out the question:

"In a 70's cult film the heroine finds an apple farm less soothing than she thought, as the title says, 'Let's' do this to Jessica."

Neilesh failed to answer the Jeopardy! Masters question in time, so Ken revealed the answer to be, "Let's scare Jessica to Death." Neilesh further went with another question from the category for $600. The text referred to Lily Rose Depp's film Nosferatu, and said that the actress had an undead admirer in the 2024 film that got 4 Oscar nominations.

Neilesh guessed the question correctly to be "What is Nosferatu?" and bagged the $600. He continued with the same category as he asked for a question worth $400. Ken shared that the actor's son directed Long Legs and also acted in Nope. Once again, Neilesh answered correctly with, "Who is Osgood Perkins?" and added the $400 to his score. He also took the $200 question from the same category, which read:

"Whether as offered on TV or Cecilia Kass in 'The Invisible Man' on film, this actress has seen some rough times."

As Neilesh failed to answer the question, Adriana pressed the buzzer. She said, "Who is Elizabeth Moss?" and was correct, so the $200 went to her. In the last round of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 2, the correct answer was 'Who is Columba?' In the category, Neilesh crossed out the correct answer, so Adriana got a single point.

With 3 points, Isaac got $0 subtracted from his initial winnings of $20,000, so his prize pot remained at $20,000. Since Neilesh answered, "Who is Columbus" instead of 'Columba', his prize pot of $9,200 was subtracted by $5,601, leaving him with $3,599 at the end of the game. Adriana got $3,000 minus from her initial $7,400, keeping her at $4,400 with her answer, 'Who is St. Mungo?'

New episodes of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 comes out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC.

