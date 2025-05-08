Who won Jeopardy! Masters in season 3 episode 2? Details explored

Episode 2 of Jeopardy! Masters was released on May 7. The episode's players were Roger Craig, Isaac Hirsch, and Yogesh Raut. Ken, the host, announced that each player's scores would be carried forward to the next rounds, something no one knew in advance.

Yogesh won the episode as he finished at $15,700. He consistently carried his lead from the first round to the second, so even when he couldn't get the Final Jeopardy! question right, he still scored three points and maintained his lead.

Roger and Isaac were close to each other on Jeopardy! Masters episode 2. While Isaac was in second place through the first two rounds, Roger became the only person to answer correctly in the third round, securing the important match point.

How Yogesh Raut won Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 2?

Jeopardy! Round

The categories of the round in episode 2 included The Life & Times of Napoleon III, A Nora, Law, Legality & Court Stuff, Constructing The World, Presenting Myth Greece, and TV.

Yogesh picked up 50% of the clues that were thrown at the three of them, and he also secured a Daily Double. Both these things factored into him getting a big lead over both Roger and Isaac. Another thing that kept Roger far from the lead was that he got six incorrect clues.

The first round had Yogesh with 15 correct clues, Isaac with five correct and four incorrect clues, and Roger with 4 correct and 6 incorrect clues. With this, Yogesh stood at 14,900, Isaac stood at zero, while Roger had -3,600.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The categories of this round included Trekking Into Africa, What Day Is It?, 20th Century Science, Hymns & Spirituals, Say It With Flowers, and I'm The Literary Law.

Luck seemed like it was on Roger's side in this one because he found both the Daily Doubles. His score became zero as he correctly answered the DD2. But he got his DD3 incorrect, and Yogesh picked up 11 other correct answers.

The stats at the end of the round had Yogesh with 26 correct answers to one incorrect, Isaac stood with 10 correct answers and five incorrect ones, while Roger got 11 correct and eight incorrect. This reflected on the scoreboard, as Yogesh finished at 25,700, Isaac at 4,400, and Roger at 2,800.

Final Jeopardy!

The correct response to the Final Jeopardy! Round was Who is Berthe Morisot? And while no one except Roger answered that correctly, Yogesh still got the lead. Roger, in turn, earned a match point. Three points went to Yogesh, one to Roger, and zero to Isaac.

At the end of Jeopardy! Masters, the scores were as follows: A $10,000 got subtracted from Yogesh’s $25,700 from the first round. He got this after he answered, 'Who is Cassatt?' This totalled his score to $15,700.

Roger added $2,799 to his initial $2,800 because he answered 'Who is Morisot?' correctly. His score came to a total of $5,599, which put him in second place. Isaac was in the third place, and got $1,201 subtracted from his prior total $4,400, because he scored zero points in the final, totalling his score to $3,199 after answering, 'Who is Cassatt?'

After Yogesh won in episode 2, he became the highest scorer on Jeopardy! Masters with six points, followed by Roger with four points, Isaac with three, Victoria with one, Matt with one, and Adriana with one. Neilesh, Juveria, and Brad all stood at zero points.

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.

